 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to connect new Switch controllers to your Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to connect and use new Nintendo Switch controllers to your Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch series is one of the best handheld consoles out there currently, allowing users to game on the go in handheld mode and pair to it a TV or monitor and game with friends.

The Switch comes with two Joy-Con controllers already, though you may want to find more if you want to game with more than two people. This is surprisingly easy to do, and won’t take more than a few minutes.

Keep reading if you want to find out the easiest way to pair new Switch controllers to your console.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Click on the Controllers button
  • Click on Pairing New Controllers
  • Insert your new controllers into your Switch

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Controllers button

    Turn on your Switch and from the menu at the bottom of the screen, click on the Controllers button. The controllers button on Switch

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Pairing New Controllers

    From this menu, scroll down and click on the Pairing New Controllers button. The pairing new controllers button

  3. Step
    3

    Insert your new controllers into your Switch

    You can now insert your new controllers onto your Switch, connecting them to the console. You can use these controllers in handheld mode or you can connect them wirelessly if you want to play a multiplayer game, since they are now paired to your Switch. Pairing new controllers on switch

FAQs

How many controllers can I connect to my Switch at once?

You can connect up to eight different controllers to your Switch at once.

What type of controllers can I connect to my Switch?

As well as the standard Switch controllers, you can also connect the Nintendo Switch Pro, Wii U Pro and even the Gamecube controller to your Switch, among others. You can also check out our best Switch accessories list for even more controllers.

You might like…

How to send Nintendo Switch screenshots to your phone

How to send Nintendo Switch screenshots to your phone

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
What is Nintendo Direct?

What is Nintendo Direct?

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to send Nintendo Switch screenshots to your laptop

How to send Nintendo Switch screenshots to your laptop

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.