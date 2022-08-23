How to connect new Switch controllers to your Nintendo Switch

Here is the simplest way to connect and use new Nintendo Switch controllers to your Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch series is one of the best handheld consoles out there currently, allowing users to game on the go in handheld mode and pair to it a TV or monitor and game with friends.

The Switch comes with two Joy-Con controllers already, though you may want to find more if you want to game with more than two people. This is surprisingly easy to do, and won’t take more than a few minutes.

Keep reading if you want to find out the easiest way to pair new Switch controllers to your console.

What we used

We used a Nintendo Switch and two extra Joy-Con controllers

The Short Version

Click on the Controllers button

Click on Pairing New Controllers

Insert your new controllers into your Switch

Step

1 Click on the Controllers button Turn on your Switch and from the menu at the bottom of the screen, click on the Controllers button. Step

2 Click on the Pairing New Controllers From this menu, scroll down and click on the Pairing New Controllers button. Step

3 Insert your new controllers into your Switch You can now insert your new controllers onto your Switch, connecting them to the console. You can use these controllers in handheld mode or you can connect them wirelessly if you want to play a multiplayer game, since they are now paired to your Switch.