How to connect a PS4 controller

The PS4 has dropped in price since the launch of the PS5, so there’s a good chance you’ve snapped one up recently to play through the fantastic library of games.

But before you start playing, you’ll need to know how to connect your DualShock controller first.

Fortunately, the process of connecting a DualShock controller to a PS4 console is very straightforward, and we’re here to guide you through the process.

This guide can also be used to add additional controllers, so it’s useful for local multiplayer sessions as well as those who’ve just purchased a new PS4 console.

Hardware Used

PS4 console

PS4 DualShock controller

USB-A to microUSB cable

The Short Version

Turn on the PS4

Connect the PS4 controller to the console via charging cable

Press the PlayStation button on the controller

Detatch cable and start playing

Step

1 Turn on the PS4 The PS4 console needs to be turned off to connect to your controller. On the front of the console, you’ll find a small power button directly above the disk eject button. Press it. Step

2 Connect the PS4 controller to the console via charging cable You’ll need a USB-A to microUSB cable for this next step. This should have been bundled with the console, but is easy enough to find online if you’ve misplaced it.



Plug the rectangle USB-A end into the front port on the PS4, and then slot the other end into the PS4 controller. Once connected, the PS4 will start to charge the controller.

Step

3 Press the PlayStation button on the controller Once you press the PlayStation button on the controller, it should connect to your PS4 console. Step

4 D etach cable and start playing You can then detach the cable and continue with a wireless connection, as long as your controller has enough charge. Now the PS4 controller is paired to the console, you’ll also be able to turn the PS4 on by simply tapping on the pad’s PlayStation button.