How to pair a PS4 controller to your PS4

If you want to pair a PS4 controller with your PS4 console then here’s the easiest way to do so.

The PS4 is one of the most popular consoles ever released, with over 100 million units sold over its lifetime.

One of the best things about the PS4 is the ability to play with friends, with the console being able to connect to four controllers at once, so you can play games like FIFA 22 and Rocket League with your closest pals and family.

If you’re looking to dabble in a spot of multiplayer but you’re unsure of how to link up your controllers to the console then make sure to keep reading as we’re going to show you how it can be done in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

We used a PS4 and a PS4 controller

The Short Version

Log into your PS4

Plug your PS4 controller into the console

Press the PS button on your controller

Select a profile