 large image

How to pair a PS4 controller to your PS4

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you want to pair a PS4 controller with your PS4 console then here’s the easiest way to do so.

The PS4 is one of the most popular consoles ever released, with over 100 million units sold over its lifetime.

One of the best things about the PS4 is the ability to play with friends, with the console being able to connect to four controllers at once, so you can play games like FIFA 22 and Rocket League with your closest pals and family.

If you’re looking to dabble in a spot of multiplayer but you’re unsure of how to link up your controllers to the console then make sure to keep reading as we’re going to show you how it can be done in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

We used a PS4 and a PS4 controller

The Short Version 

  • Log into your PS4
  • Plug your PS4 controller into the console
  • Press the PS button on your controller
  • Select a profile

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your PS4

    Turn on the console and log into your PS4 to start the process. PS4 homescreen

  2. Step
    2

    Plug your PS4 controller into the console

    Plug a micro-USB cable into your PS4 and your PS4 controller. You will need to establish a direct connection the first time you pair a controller, as it makes the process much easier. Plug the PS4 controller into the pS4 console

  3. Step
    3

    Press the PS button on your controller

    Click on the PS button on the controller you want to pair. This should register with the PS4, though you may need to give it a few seconds. If it’s not connecting, hold down on the PS button for up to five seconds. Click on the PS button to pair

  4. Step
    4

    Select a profile

    Your PS4 should come up with a screen telling you that a new controller has been connected. Select the account you want to use with your new paired controller and use your PS4 as normal. Select a profile and use your pS4

Troubleshooting

Can I connect a PS5 DualSense controller to my PS4?

No, the PS5 DualSense controller isn’t compatible with PS4 consoles, meaning you won’t be able to connect them even with a wired connection.

How many controllers can I pair to my PS4 at once?

You can pair up to four controllers at any given time with your PS4 console.

