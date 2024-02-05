Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How To Circle to Search on Android

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Circle to Search is a new AI-powered feature for Android, as it launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in January 2024 and is now available on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Circle to Search is a much easier way to search and look up text or images. Simply circle, highlight or tap images/texts on your screen to select and then search for them on Google.

This works in numerous instances, for example if you’re online shopping, want to identify a plant or animal or want to look up a word or phrase seen on your screen. Circle to Search will work with all apps, including social media and video apps like TikTok. 

Using Circle to Search is simple and intuitive to use. Keep reading to learn how to use Circle to Search on your new Android device.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Start Circle to Search
  • Circle what you want to look up
  • Refine search if needed
  • Results will appear on screen

  1. Step
    1

    There are two ways to do this. If you’re in Gesture navigation mode, then long-hold the navigation button at the bottom of your screen. If you’re in three-button navigation mode, long-press the Home button. Google Pixel 8 Pro Circle to Search

  2. Step
    2

    Circle the image or text that you want to search for

    Circle, tap or scribble on the screen to select the text, image or video you want to look up. Google Pixel 8 Pro circle to search on article

  3. Step
    3

    Refine search if needed

    If you haven’t quite got the results you were looking for, then you can add extra text in the search bar. Pixel 8 Pro screenshot with circle to search results

  4. Step
    4

    Results will appear on screen

    You can find more results if you swipe up. Pixel 8 Pro with full circle to search results

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I bring up Circle to Search?

Check your Settings, as this feature might not be turned on. To do this visit Settings > Search for > and then tap the Digital assistant app. Check that Default digital assistant is set to Google and Use screenshot is on.

How can I quit Circle to Search?

Tap on the X in the top-left corner.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

