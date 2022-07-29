If you’re curious to know which iteration of Android is running on your phone, then just follow our simple guide to find out.

There are many reasons why you might like to know which version of Android is on your smartphone, from compatibility issues to just making sure that your device is fully up to date. Luckily it’s not difficult to find out this crucial information, and our guide will show you how to do it in a matter of minutes.

What we used

We used the Samsung Galaxy S22, but you can use any Android smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to About Phone

Tap on Software Information

Look at Android Version

How to check your software version on Android Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open up your phone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Scroll down to About Phone Once you’re in the app, scroll down to the bottom where you’ll see an option named About Phone. Tap on this. Step

3 Tap on Software Information This step isn’t necessary on all phones, many of which will have the Android version listed in the About Phone menu. However, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S22 you’ll have to tap on the option listed as Software Information. Step

4 Look at Android Version Here, you’ll find the version of Android running on your phone by looking at Android Version on the list.