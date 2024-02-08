How to check your screen time on Android

Most of us tend to spend quite a bit of time on our smartphones. Whether it’s time spent texting friends, scrolling through social media or streaming Netflix while commuting, our smartphones keep us entertained and connected.

However, if you’re curious or even concerned about how much time you really spend on your smartphone, then it’s fortunately easy to track and find out on Android.

Whether you want to actively reduce your screen time, or just want to know which apps use the most of your time, keep reading to find out how to track your screen time.

What you’ll need

Android smartphone, running Android 9 or above

The short version:

Enter Settings

Tap Digital Wellbeing & parental controls

Screen time view

Tap anywhere on the pie chart for a Dashboard view

Step

1 Enter Settings You can find this in your app library. Step

2 Tap Digital Wellbeing & parental controls Scroll down towards the bottom of the Settings screen to find this. Step

3 Screen time view You will see the total amount of time spent on your smartphone, since 00:00 that morning, clearly shown in the centre of the pie chart. The pie chart then breaks down the amount of time spent on each app. Step

4 Tap on the pie chart for a Dashboard view Here you can set timers for apps. Simply tap on the hourglass icon, to the right of the listed app, set the desired time limit and tap OK.