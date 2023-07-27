How to check which Xbox software version you’re running
Microsoft has revealed the new Xbox Home UI and it’s starting to roll out to gamers. To be all set to get access to this update, or check if you may unwittingly have it already, you’ll want to check which Xbox software version you’re running. Here’s how.
Xbox Home has been due a refresh and it’s finally on the horizon. Xbox is adding a new quick-access menu for speedier navigation, more space for your background to be showcased and an option for your background to match your last played game. The update also aims to improve game discovery, allow the pinning of curated groups, a new Friends & Community updates row and, finally, a new Watch & Listen spotlight for entertainment apps.
Unless you’re in the Xbox Insider program, you’ll just have to wait for this to appear on your console. But, whether it’s regarding the new Xbox Home UI or you have another reason to check what Xbox software version you’re running, it’s simple and easy to do. This is our straightforward guide.
What you’ll need:
- An Xbox One or Xbox Series console
The Short Version
- Turn on your Xbox and head to Settings
- Go to System
- Open Console info
- Read the OS version
Step
1
Turn on your Xbox and head to Settings
Turn your Xbox console on and go to Settings, seen in the top-right corner here.
Step
2
Go to System
Now the Settings menu is open, select System from the left side.
Step
3
Open Console info
Choose Console info from the System settings menu.
Step
4
Read the OS version
You can now see the current OS version of your console. If it is 10.0.22621.4918 then you are not on the version with the new Xbox Home UI available.
FAQs
To see if you have an update available, go to Settings then Systems and, then, Updates. You can then download an update if it is available to you.
The current version for most users is 10.0.22621.4918. But, there is a newer version available to those who have been given access to the latest update rollout, which features the new Xbox Home UI.