How to check which Xbox software version you’re running

Microsoft has revealed the new Xbox Home UI and it’s starting to roll out to gamers. To be all set to get access to this update, or check if you may unwittingly have it already, you’ll want to check which Xbox software version you’re running. Here’s how.

Xbox Home has been due a refresh and it’s finally on the horizon. Xbox is adding a new quick-access menu for speedier navigation, more space for your background to be showcased and an option for your background to match your last played game. The update also aims to improve game discovery, allow the pinning of curated groups, a new Friends & Community updates row and, finally, a new Watch & Listen spotlight for entertainment apps.

Unless you’re in the Xbox Insider program, you’ll just have to wait for this to appear on your console. But, whether it’s regarding the new Xbox Home UI or you have another reason to check what Xbox software version you’re running, it’s simple and easy to do. This is our straightforward guide.

What you’ll need:

An Xbox One or Xbox Series console

The Short Version

Turn on your Xbox and head to Settings

Go to System

Open Console info

Read the OS version

Apple TV+ The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now. Apple

7 day free trial

£6.99 p/m Sign up

Step

1 Turn on your Xbox and head to Settings Turn your Xbox console on and go to Settings, seen in the top-right corner here. Step

2 Go to System Now the Settings menu is open, select System from the left side. Step

3 Open Console info Choose Console info from the System settings menu. Step

4 Read the OS version You can now see the current OS version of your console. If it is 10.0.22621.4918 then you are not on the version with the new Xbox Home UI available.