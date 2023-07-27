Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check which Xbox software version you’re running

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Microsoft has revealed the new Xbox Home UI and it’s starting to roll out to gamers. To be all set to get access to this update, or check if you may unwittingly have it already, you’ll want to check which Xbox software version you’re running. Here’s how.

Xbox Home has been due a refresh and it’s finally on the horizon. Xbox is adding a new quick-access menu for speedier navigation, more space for your background to be showcased and an option for your background to match your last played game. The update also aims to improve game discovery, allow the pinning of curated groups, a new Friends & Community updates row and, finally, a new Watch & Listen spotlight for entertainment apps.

Unless you’re in the Xbox Insider program, you’ll just have to wait for this to appear on your console. But, whether it’s regarding the new Xbox Home UI or you have another reason to check what Xbox software version you’re running, it’s simple and easy to do. This is our straightforward guide.

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

  • Turn on your Xbox and head to Settings
  • Go to System
  • Open Console info
  • Read the OS version
Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your Xbox and head to Settings

    Turn your Xbox console on and go to Settings, seen in the top-right corner here.Head to Settings on your Xbox

  2. Step
    2

    Go to System

    Now the Settings menu is open, select System from the left side.Go to System

  3. Step
    3

    Open Console info

    Choose Console info from the System settings menu.Select Console info from the System menu

  4. Step
    4

    Read the OS version

    You can now see the current OS version of your console. If it is 10.0.22621.4918 then you are not on the version with the new Xbox Home UI available.Read the OS version

FAQs

How do you check for a system update on Xbox?

To see if you have an update available, go to Settings then Systems and, then, Updates. You can then download an update if it is available to you.

What is the newest OS version for Xbox?

The current version for most users is 10.0.22621.4918. But, there is a newer version available to those who have been given access to the latest update rollout, which features the new Xbox Home UI.

You might like…

How to share games on Steam

How to share games on Steam

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to see your play time on the Nintendo Switch

How to see your play time on the Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
How to hide your game activity on Steam

How to hide your game activity on Steam

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
How to check download progress on Xbox Series X/S

How to check download progress on Xbox Series X/S

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
How to install an M.2 SSD in your PS5: Expand your storage with these simple steps

How to install an M.2 SSD in your PS5: Expand your storage with these simple steps

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to stream on Twitch

How to stream on Twitch

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.