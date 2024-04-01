Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check which apps are using data on your iPhone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you noticed you’ve been running low on data each month but you’re not sure why? Or perhaps you just want to know which apps use the most internet? Whatever the reason, it’s good to know which apps are using the most data on your iPhone.

Checking each app’s data usage is incredibly quick and easy. We’ve put together a step by step guide so you can check your iPhone’s data usage yourself. 

What you’ll need:

  • An iPhone that has a mobile connection

The short version:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Tap Mobile Service
  3. Scroll down to Mobile Data
  4. Adjust app’s data usage

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Enter the Settings app on your iPhone.
    iPhone Home Screen with Settings app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Mobile Service

    This will bring up the Mobile Service page, which has all of the information regarding your phone’s mobile data and network.
    iPhone Settings page with Mobile Service highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to Mobile Data

    Under Mobile Data, you’ll find all of your downloaded apps sorted either by data usage or by name.iPhone Mobile Service Page with list of all downloaded apps

  4. Step
    4

    Adjust app’s individual data usage by turning its toggle on or off

    If you’ve noticed a particular app is using more data than necessary, simply tap the toggle to turn it off. This means it won’t use mobile data to load and instead just use Wi-Fi when it’s connected.iPhone Mobile Service page with Spotify and Chrome apps and their data usage highlighted

Troubleshooting

I rarely use a certain app but it uses lots of data. Why is this?

Lots of apps are set to automatically update or to run in the background, even if it’s not open. 

How can I limit how much data all of my apps use in the background?

If you’ve tried to limit a few apps’ data usage but find overall you’re still using a lot then try putting your iPhone in Low Data Mode. To do this, repeat steps one and two above and then select Mobile Data Options. Select Data Mode, then choose Low Data Mode, as shown here.

Selecting Low Data Mode helps reduce mobile data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks.
Steps to turn on Low Data Mode on an iPhone. Mobile Data Options from the Mobile Service page, Data Mode, Low Data Mode

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

