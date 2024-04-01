How to check which apps are using data on your iPhone

Have you noticed you’ve been running low on data each month but you’re not sure why? Or perhaps you just want to know which apps use the most internet? Whatever the reason, it’s good to know which apps are using the most data on your iPhone.

Checking each app’s data usage is incredibly quick and easy. We’ve put together a step by step guide so you can check your iPhone’s data usage yourself.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone that has a mobile connection

The short version:

Open Settings Tap Mobile Service Scroll down to Mobile Data Adjust app’s data usage

Step

1 Open Settings Enter the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step

2 Tap Mobile Service This will bring up the Mobile Service page, which has all of the information regarding your phone’s mobile data and network.

Step

3 Scroll down to Mobile Data Under Mobile Data, you’ll find all of your downloaded apps sorted either by data usage or by name. Step

4 Adjust app’s individual data usage by turning its toggle on or off If you’ve noticed a particular app is using more data than necessary, simply tap the toggle to turn it off. This means it won’t use mobile data to load and instead just use Wi-Fi when it’s connected.