How to check which apps are using data on your iPhone
Have you noticed you’ve been running low on data each month but you’re not sure why? Or perhaps you just want to know which apps use the most internet? Whatever the reason, it’s good to know which apps are using the most data on your iPhone.
Checking each app’s data usage is incredibly quick and easy. We’ve put together a step by step guide so you can check your iPhone’s data usage yourself.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone that has a mobile connection
The short version:
- Open Settings
- Tap Mobile Service
- Scroll down to Mobile Data
- Adjust app’s data usage
Step
1
Open Settings
Enter the Settings app on your iPhone.
Step
2
Tap Mobile Service
This will bring up the Mobile Service page, which has all of the information regarding your phone’s mobile data and network.
Step
3
Scroll down to Mobile Data
Under Mobile Data, you’ll find all of your downloaded apps sorted either by data usage or by name.
Step
4
Adjust app’s individual data usage by turning its toggle on or off
If you’ve noticed a particular app is using more data than necessary, simply tap the toggle to turn it off. This means it won’t use mobile data to load and instead just use Wi-Fi when it’s connected.
Troubleshooting
Lots of apps are set to automatically update or to run in the background, even if it’s not open.
If you’ve tried to limit a few apps’ data usage but find overall you’re still using a lot then try putting your iPhone in Low Data Mode. To do this, repeat steps one and two above and then select Mobile Data Options. Select Data Mode, then choose Low Data Mode, as shown here.
Selecting Low Data Mode helps reduce mobile data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks.