Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check roaming data on iOS

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve noticed your monthly data plan has been running out sooner than usual and you’re not sure why, then you can check your roaming data and statistics on iOS. 

You’ll find Current Period and Current Roaming Period statistics on the Mobile Service page of your iPhone or iPad’s Settings. 

Current Period refers to the amount of data you’ve used since your last reset or billing cycle. Current Roaming Period refers to the data you have used while roaming outside your usual carrier’s coverage, usually when you’re travelling abroad.

Read on to learn how you can check your roaming data on iOS and how to reset all statistics.

What you’ll need:

  • An iOS device that has a mobile connection, such as an iPhone or iPad

The short version:

  1. Open Settings
  2. Tap Mobile Service
  3. Scroll down to Mobile Data

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Enter the Settings app on your iOS device. We’ll be demonstrating using an iPhone, but the steps are exactly the same on an iPad.Settings on iPhone home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Mobile Service

    This will bring up the Mobile Service page that has all the information regarding your mobile data and network.iPhone Settings page with Mobile Service highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to Mobile Data

    Under Mobile Data you’ll see Current Period and Current Period Roaming listed. Here you can see how much data you’ve used since your last reset or billing cycle.

    You’ll also find below all your downloaded apps that use mobile data, and how much mobile data they’ve used since the last reset.
    Mobile Service page on iPhone Settings, with Mobile Data highlighted

Troubleshooting

How can I see when the Current Period was last reset?

Scroll right down to the end of the Mobile Service page. Here you’ll see when your iOS device was last reset, as shown here.Last Reset on Mobile Data iPhone

How do you reset your Current Period stats and start again?

Resetting your mobile data statistics allows you to clear all existing data usage information and start collecting data from scratch. Doing this is a good way to track your data usage over a specific period.

To reset your data usage statistics, simply scroll down to the bottom of the Mobile Service page and tap Reset Statistics, as shown here.Mobile Data Usage Statistics on iPhone

You might like…

How to restrict which apps use data when roaming on iOS

How to restrict which apps use data when roaming on iOS

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
How to make video and voice calls on X/Twitter

How to make video and voice calls on X/Twitter

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
How to select multiple photos on iPhone

How to select multiple photos on iPhone

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android

How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
How to change your Apple ID email

How to change your Apple ID email

Jessica Gorringe 4 weeks ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words