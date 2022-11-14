How to check if Android 13 is available for your OnePlus phone

You may be wondering whether the latest version of the Android operating system is available on your OnePlus phone. Here’s how to check.

Now that the latest version of Google’s smartphone operating system, Android 13, has seen the light of day, you might be wondering when it will appear on your phone. If you’ve got a OnePlus phone then you might be used to relatively speedy updates (at least compared to some rivals), so here is how you can check if your phone is ready to install Android 13.

What you’ll need:

You’ll need a OnePlus phone. We used the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll down to About device

If there is a new version to Download, you will see New Version

Tap on this and install for the newest available software