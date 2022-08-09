How to check if an SSD will work with a PS5
If you own a PS5, there’s a good chance you’re running slim on storage space.
PS5 owners only get around 670GB of storage space, while the likes of Call of Duty Warzone takes up a whopping 175GB alone. With this in mind, it’s easy to see how gamers are running out of space so quickly.
Fortunately, the PS5’s storage can be expanded via an SSD upgrade. Unfortunately, not every SSD supports Sony’s latest console, so it can be very easy to purchase the wrong type by mistake. For that reason, we’ve decided to create this guide to ensure you know which SSD is compatible with the PS5 console.
But before we dive right in, it’s important to be aware of Sony’s own warning: “SIE cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices meeting the described specifications will work with your console and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance or use of third-party products.”
Sony also says it can’t guarantee that any SSD will provide the exact same performance as the PS5, even if its sequential speeds are faster than the console’s 5500MB/s.
With that out of the way, here’s how you how to check whether an SSD will work with your PS5.
What you’ll need:
- Any device that can browse the internet
The Short Version
- Make sure it’s an M.2 NVMe SSD
- Check whether the storage space is between 250GB and 4TB
- Have a look at the supported sizes
- Ensure sequential read speeds exceed 5500MB/s
- Double check reviews or manufacturer website
Step
1
Make sure it’s an M.2 NVMe SSD
The PS5 only supports M.2 SSD types. These types of SSDs look like a thin rectangle, like the above photo. If the SDD you’re looking to buy looks completely different, it probably won’t be compatible.
Step
2
Check whether the storage space is between 250GB and 4TB
You’ll need to make sure the SSD’s storage capacity is between 250GB and 4TB. That means you won’t be able to purchase an 8TB SSD for the PS5, although that’s arguably excessive anyway.
Step
3
Have a look at the supported sizes
Since you’re fitting the SSD inside the PS5, you’ll need to make sure it’s small enough to fit. Sony says you’ll have to look out for the following sizes: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110.
And including the heat-dissipation mechanism, the SSD should not exceed a 25mm width, 110m length or 11.25 mm thickness.
Step
4
Ensure sequential read speeds exceed 5500MB/s
One of the most important requirements, which will rule out a lot of affordable options, is that the sequential read speed must be 5500MB/S at the very least. Every SSD should have its read speed displayed on its website or box, so it should be easy enough to locate.
This speed is required for the SSD to match the same performance as the PS5’s internal storage solution.
Step
5
Double check reviews or manufacturer website
Sony claims that even if your SSD matches all of the above requirements, it still can’t guarantee that it will work with the PS5. As a result, it’s worth either checking online reviews or emailing the manufacturer to ensure the SSD is compatible.
There’s also this free compatibility checker that’s worth using to double check whether an SSD will work with a PS5. We can’t guarantee its accuracy, but it’s still a great way to give you peace of mind.
Troubleshooting
Nope, SATA drives are not compatible with the PS5. You’ll need to look for an M.2 SSD instead.
It’s completely up to you, but while a 2TB SSD will provide double the storage space, it’s also very expensive (likely well above £200). We think 1TB hits a great sweet spot between performance and price.