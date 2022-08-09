How to check if an SSD will work with a PS5

If you own a PS5, there’s a good chance you’re running slim on storage space.

PS5 owners only get around 670GB of storage space, while the likes of Call of Duty Warzone takes up a whopping 175GB alone. With this in mind, it’s easy to see how gamers are running out of space so quickly.

Fortunately, the PS5’s storage can be expanded via an SSD upgrade. Unfortunately, not every SSD supports Sony’s latest console, so it can be very easy to purchase the wrong type by mistake. For that reason, we’ve decided to create this guide to ensure you know which SSD is compatible with the PS5 console.

But before we dive right in, it’s important to be aware of Sony’s own warning: “SIE cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices meeting the described specifications will work with your console and assumes no responsibility for the selection, performance or use of third-party products.”

Sony also says it can’t guarantee that any SSD will provide the exact same performance as the PS5, even if its sequential speeds are faster than the console’s 5500MB/s.

With that out of the way, here’s how you how to check whether an SSD will work with your PS5.

What you’ll need:

Any device that can browse the internet

The Short Version

Make sure it’s an M.2 NVMe SSD

Check whether the storage space is between 250GB and 4TB

Have a look at the supported sizes

Ensure sequential read speeds exceed 5500MB/s

Double check reviews or manufacturer website