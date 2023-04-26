 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check for updates on Razer Blade laptops

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Razer Blade laptops bring luxury and high-end gaming power into one device, that’s clear. But, what might be clear, is how to ensure your gaming laptop is appropriately updated with the latest Razer software. Here’s how.

From the Razer Blade 17 (2022) to the range of other laptops and peripherals that the swanky gaming and lifestyle brand offers, it’s a company that makes some impressive products. Admittedly, not everyone is a fan of their integrated software. Nevertheless, it can be useful for customisation and tailoring your system to your performance needs.

What it can also do is ensure you’ve got the latest Razer software and apps. This is our straightforward guide on how to do just that, with some handy troubleshooting at the bottom too if you’ve got any further queries.

What you’ll need:

  • A Razer Blade laptop

The Short Version

  • Open System Tray
  • Right-click on Razer Central
  • Click Check for Updates
  • Install updates or apps

  1. Step
    1

    Open System Tray

    Click on the upward pointing arrow towards the bottom-right of your screen to open the System TraySystem Tray

  2. Step
    2

    Right-click Razer Central

    In the System Tray, right-click the green logo for Razer CentralRazer, check for updates

  3. Step
    3

    Click Check for Updates

    After right-clicking, select the Check for Updates optionRazer, check for updates

  4. Step
    4

    Install updates or apps

    You’ll now see any available Razer updates or apps for you to downloadRazer update

Troubleshooting

How to check for Windows updates on Razer Blade laptops

Open Settings and head to Windows Update to see if there are any updates available for your Razer Blade.

How to check and update the graphics Driver version on your Razer Blade

Open Start and search for Device Manager. Expand Display Adapters then right-click on your GPU and select Properties. Select Driver, now see your driver version and select Update Driver if you wish.

You might like…

How to recover deleted emails in Gmail

How to recover deleted emails in Gmail

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
How to update Nvidia drivers

How to update Nvidia drivers

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to use Sky Replacement in Photoshop

How to use Sky Replacement in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
How to install a VPN on a Chromebook

How to install a VPN on a Chromebook

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to secure your passwords

How to secure your passwords

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to schedule an email in Gmail

How to schedule an email in Gmail

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.