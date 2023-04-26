How to check for updates on Razer Blade laptops

Razer Blade laptops bring luxury and high-end gaming power into one device, that’s clear. But, what might be clear, is how to ensure your gaming laptop is appropriately updated with the latest Razer software. Here’s how.

From the Razer Blade 17 (2022) to the range of other laptops and peripherals that the swanky gaming and lifestyle brand offers, it’s a company that makes some impressive products. Admittedly, not everyone is a fan of their integrated software. Nevertheless, it can be useful for customisation and tailoring your system to your performance needs.

What it can also do is ensure you’ve got the latest Razer software and apps. This is our straightforward guide on how to do just that, with some handy troubleshooting at the bottom too if you’ve got any further queries.

What you’ll need:

A Razer Blade laptop

The Short Version

Open System Tray

Right-click on Razer Central

Click Check for Updates

Install updates or apps

Step

1 Open System Tray Click on the upward pointing arrow towards the bottom-right of your screen to open the System Tray Step

2 Right-click Razer Central In the System Tray, right-click the green logo for Razer Central Step

3 After right-clicking, select the Check for Updates option Step

4 You’ll now see any available Razer updates or apps for you to download