How to change your PIN in Windows 11
Windows 11 has a bunch of ways to securely log into your account. But, forgetting all the biometric options available, you can still use a simple ol’ PIN to log on. Here’s how to change it.
Logging in with your face or fingerprint may be the modern way to do things but they aren’t always the most reliable and their effectiveness can depend on the machine you’re using.
As such, using a standard PIN or password is a tad simpler, if it can sometimes take slightly longer and offer up a higher chance of your forgetting it. If you want to update it, this is how to change your PIN in Windows 11.
What you’ll need:
- A Windows 11 device
- A Windows 11 account with a PIN set
The Short Version
- Open the Start menu
- Search for Settings
- Head to Accounts
- Select Sign-in options
- Under PIN, click Change PIN
- Enter old PIN and new PIN
Apple TV+
The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now.
- Apple
- 7 day free trial
- £6.99 p/m
Step
1
Open the Start menu
Click the Windows icon in your taskbar to open the Start menu.
Step
2
Search for Settings
Enter Settings in the search bar and select it to open the Settings page.
Step
3
Head to Accounts
On the menu to the left side, select Accounts.
Step
4
Select Sign-in options
From the menu, click the Sign-in options page.
Step
5
Under PIN, click Change PIN
Once you select the PIN drop-down, select the Change PIN button.
Step
6
Enter Old PIN and a new PIN
Here, you can enter your Old PIN, then enter your new PIN twice to confirm.