Windows 11 has a bunch of ways to securely log into your account. But, forgetting all the biometric options available, you can still use a simple ol’ PIN to log on. Here’s how to change it.

Logging in with your face or fingerprint may be the modern way to do things but they aren’t always the most reliable and their effectiveness can depend on the machine you’re using.

As such, using a standard PIN or password is a tad simpler, if it can sometimes take slightly longer and offer up a higher chance of your forgetting it. If you want to update it, this is how to change your PIN in Windows 11.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 device

A Windows 11 account with a PIN set

The Short Version

Open the Start menu

Search for Settings

Head to Accounts

Select Sign-in options

Under PIN, click Change PIN

Enter old PIN and new PIN

