How to change your PIN in Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Windows 11 has a bunch of ways to securely log into your account. But, forgetting all the biometric options available, you can still use a simple ol’ PIN to log on. Here’s how to change it.

Logging in with your face or fingerprint may be the modern way to do things but they aren’t always the most reliable and their effectiveness can depend on the machine you’re using.

As such, using a standard PIN or password is a tad simpler, if it can sometimes take slightly longer and offer up a higher chance of your forgetting it. If you want to update it, this is how to change your PIN in Windows 11.

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows 11 device
  • A Windows 11 account with a PIN set

The Short Version

  • Open the Start menu
  • Search for Settings
  • Head to Accounts
  • Select Sign-in options
  • Under PIN, click Change PIN
  • Enter old PIN and new PIN
  1. Step
    1

    Open the Start menu

    Click the Windows icon in your taskbar to open the Start menu.Open the Start menu

  2. Step
    2

    Search for Settings

    Enter Settings in the search bar and select it to open the Settings page.Search for Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Head to Accounts

    On the menu to the left side, select Accounts.Select Accounts

  4. Step
    4

    Select Sign-in options

    From the menu, click the Sign-in options page.Select Sign-in options

  5. Step
    5

    Under PIN, click Change PIN

    Once you select the PIN drop-down, select the Change PIN button.Change PIN

  6. Step
    6

    Enter Old PIN and a new PIN

    Here, you can enter your Old PIN, then enter your new PIN twice to confirm.Enter new PIN

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

