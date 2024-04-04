Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change your password on ChatGPT

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you want to update your password for security reasons or you’ve just totally forgotten it altogether, resetting your OpenAI ChatGPT password is easy and takes a matter of minutes.

Read on to follow our step by step guide on how to change your ChatGPT password. 

What you’ll need:

  • An OpenAI/ChatGPT account
  • Access to the email registered to your account

The short version:

  • Log out of your ChatGPT account
  • Click Log in on the ChatGPT/OpenAI login site
  • Enter the email address registered to your account
  • Select Forgot Password
  • Select Continue
  • Click the link in your emails
  • Reset your password
  • Return to OpenAI ChatGPT Web

  1. Step
    1

    Log out of your ChatGPT account

    You’ll need to be logged out to change your password. If you can’t log into your account in the first place, then just skip this step.ChatGPT side panel with log out highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Click Log in on the ChatGPT login site

    You should be automatically redirected to the OpenAI login page after you’ve logged out. From here, select Log in. 

    If you aren’t automatically redirected, or you never needed to log out, then visit the OpenAI homepage and select Log in from there.ChatGPT OpenAI log in page with log in option highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Enter the email address registered to your account

    Make sure you still have access to this email address, otherwise you won’t be able to follow the steps. 

    Once you’ve entered your email address, click Continue.OpenAI log in page

  4. Step
    4

    Select Forgot Password

    Just above the green Continue button, you’ll see Forgot Password?OpenAI log in page with forgot password option highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Select Continue

    Check your email address is correct and then select Continue.OpenAI reset password page with option to enter email address and continue

  6. Step
    6

    You should receive an email from OpenAI with instructions on how to reset your password. Click the green Reset password button in this email. 

    If you haven’t received an email instantly, be sure to wait for a few minutes or check your spam. Try the steps again if you still don’t receive an email. Email screenshot from OpenAI to reset password

  7. Step
    7

    Reset your password

    Choose a strong password of at least 12 characters. Once you’ve securely made a note of your new password, select Reset password.OpenAI page to reset your password with option to enter new password

  8. Step
    8

    Return to OpenAI ChatGPT Web

    Once your password is successfully changed, select the green Back to OpenAI ChatGPT Web button. You may be prompted to log in again with your new password.OpenAI page showing password changed

Troubleshooting

What if I no longer have access to the email account I used to register my account?

OpenAI/ChatGPT does not currently allow users to update their email address so you will need to make a new account. You can contact OpenAI via their Privacy Request Portal to delete your old account and cancel any subscriptions you may have. 

It’s worth noting that you will not be able to transfer your ChatGPT history or workplaces to a new account.

What should I do if I didn’t receive an email/the reset process didn’t work?

You should check to see if you initially authenticated your account using your Google or Microsoft log-ins. If you did, then try logging back in with that authentication method instead.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

