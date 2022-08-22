 large image

How to change your iCloud storage plan on your iPhone

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’re looking to expand your online storage with Apple, then here is our guide for how to do it from your iPhone.

iCloud storage allows you to hold onto files that would far exceed the physical hard drive that you have on your actual device, and so it’s extremely handy to be able to access this wealth of extra resources. However, when you are heading towards exceeding the space you’ve already got, how can you expand your storage space on iCloud? This handy guide shows you exactly how to do it, via your iPhone.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on your name
  • Scroll down to iCloud
  • Tap on Manage Storage
  • Choose Change Storage Plan
  • Select a new storage plan that best suits you

How to change your iCloud storage plan on your iPhone: Step-by-Step

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open your iPhone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on your name

    Your name is at the top of the Settings menu, so tap on it.

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down to iCloud

    One of the options here is iCloud; this is the one you need to tap on.

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on Manage Storage

    From here, there’s a range of options to do with your iCloud account. Near the top, just below the bar showing the breakdown of your iCloud storage, you’ll see an option saying Manage Storage. Tap on this.

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Change Storage Plan

    Now you need to tap on Change Storage plan in order to make adjustments to it.

  6. Step
    6

    Select a new storage plan that best suits you

    You’ll be greeted with a range of different options for your iCloud storage; simply select the one that best suits your needs, but bear in mind that you will have to pay a recurring monthly fee for an upgrade.

FAQs

Why would I want to change my iCloud storage plan?

If you’re running out of storage space on your existing iCloud storage plan, then you may want to upgrade to a new one in order to save more files such as photos in order to keep them safe.

How can I downgrade or cancel my iCloud storage plan?

Simply follow the same steps of the guide, and if you are paying for an iCloud storage plan then you will see “Downgrade Options” listed on the menu at the final step. Tap on this and select the new storage plan you’d like.

