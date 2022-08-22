If you’re looking to expand your online storage with Apple, then here is our guide for how to do it from your iPhone.

iCloud storage allows you to hold onto files that would far exceed the physical hard drive that you have on your actual device, and so it’s extremely handy to be able to access this wealth of extra resources. However, when you are heading towards exceeding the space you’ve already got, how can you expand your storage space on iCloud? This handy guide shows you exactly how to do it, via your iPhone.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Tap on your name

Scroll down to iCloud

Tap on Manage Storage

Choose Change Storage Plan

Select a new storage plan that best suits you

How to change your iCloud storage plan on your iPhone: Step-by-Step Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open your iPhone’s Settings app. This is the one with an icon like a mechanical cog. Step

2 Tap on your name Your name is at the top of the Settings menu, so tap on it. Step

3 Scroll down to iCloud One of the options here is iCloud; this is the one you need to tap on. Step

4 Tap on Manage Storage From here, there’s a range of options to do with your iCloud account. Near the top, just below the bar showing the breakdown of your iCloud storage, you’ll see an option saying Manage Storage. Tap on this. Step

5 Choose Change Storage Plan Now you need to tap on Change Storage plan in order to make adjustments to it. Step

6 Select a new storage plan that best suits you You’ll be greeted with a range of different options for your iCloud storage; simply select the one that best suits your needs, but bear in mind that you will have to pay a recurring monthly fee for an upgrade.