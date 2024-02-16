Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change your default keyboard on Android

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

One of the key features of all Android smartphones and tablets is that you are able to download multiple virtual keyboards and change your default keyboard.

Unlike Apple, Androids don’t limit users to the keyboard that comes pre-installed on their device. This is particularly useful if, say, you prefer the Google G-Board but have recently purchased a new Samsung smartphone

Changing your default keyboard on Android is incredibly easy and can improve your experience with the handset. See our step-by-step guide on how to change your default keyboard, and how easy it is to swap between all available keyboards.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  1. Enter the Settings app, then tap System
  2. Tap Keyboard
  3. Tap On-screen keyboard
  4. Tap the toggle on/off accordingly for your available keyboards
  5. Tap OK

  1. Step
    1

    Enter the Settings app, then tap System

    You may need to scroll down towards the bottom to find this.Settings page with System highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Keyboard

    This should be near the top of your screen.System page with Keyboard highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap On-screen keyboard

    You’ll also see the keyboards that are switched on listed here.Keyboard page with On-Screen keyboard highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the toggle on/off accordingly for your available keyboards

    Here, you’ll see all the available keyboard options listed. Tap the toggle on/off accordingly for your available keyboards. Remember, if you have more than one keyboard turned on, you’ll be able to switch between them. If you only have one keyboard turned on, then that will become your default. All on-screen keyboard options listed

  5. Step
    5

    Tap OK

    You may receive this Attention message, explaining that the input method may be able to collect all the text you type, including personal data such as credit card numbers etc. Tap OK if you are happy to proceed.Attention message when setting a new keyboard on Android

Troubleshooting

Can I have more than one keyboard toggled on?

Yes, you can. In fact, you must have more than one keyboard toggled on if you want to switch between keyboards while using your phone.

How do I swap between multiple keyboards?

Tap the keyboard icon that’s underneath the main keyboard. You’ll see the Choose input method pop-up, which will show all the available keyboard options that are switched on. Tap which one you’d like to use. 

Make sure you have all the keyboards you’d like to switch between toggled on.Android Keyboard options

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

