How to change the name of your AirPods

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Giving your AirPods a new name is an easy and quick way to some personality to your earbuds. Below we’ll show you how to change your AirPods name to anything you want.

Apple gives most of its devices generic names during the setup process, however it’s easy to customise this if you want something a little more unique to set your AirPods apart from the crowd.

Here’s how to change your AirPods’ name in just a few short steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • AirPods
  • An iOS device

The Short Version 

  • Unlock your iPhone
  • Make sure your AirPods are connected
  • Open Settings
  • Tap the AirPods option
  • Tap the Name Box
  • Edit the name
  • Hit Back to save

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock your iPhone

    Start by unlocking your iPhone. The process is also the same the same on an iPad, however we’ll be using iPhone screenshots below.How to change AirPods name 1

  2. Step
    2

    Make sure your AirPods are connected

    Open the lid of your AirPods to make sure they’re connected before starting the next step. You don’t need to be wearing them, your iOS device just needs to recognised they’re connected.How to change AirPods name 2

  3. Step
    3

    Open Settings

    Once your AirPods are connected, Open up the Settings app. This is signified by the cog icon shown in the image above. How to change AirPods name 1

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the AirPods option

    Just below your account information, there’s a specific settings box for AirPods. Note, this will only appear when AirPods are connected. Tap it to open up the AirPods option. How to change AirPods name 3

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the Name box

    Inside the AirPods settings menu there’s a box titled Name – this is where you name your AirPods. There will be a default name already assigned, however this can be tweaked.How to change AirPods name 4

  6. Step
    6

    Edit the name

    Tap the box and edit the name to whatever you’d like. How to change AirPods name 5

  7. Step
    7

    Hit Back to confirm

    2Once you’ve decided on the name, hit Back to save the changes.How to change AirPods name 6

Troubleshooting

Can you use emojis in the name?

Yes, you can use various different character and emojis in the name of your AirPods.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

