How to change the name of your AirPods

Giving your AirPods a new name is an easy and quick way to some personality to your earbuds. Below we’ll show you how to change your AirPods name to anything you want.

Apple gives most of its devices generic names during the setup process, however it’s easy to customise this if you want something a little more unique to set your AirPods apart from the crowd.

Here’s how to change your AirPods’ name in just a few short steps.

What you’ll need:

AirPods

An iOS device

The Short Version

Unlock your iPhone

Make sure your AirPods are connected

Open Settings

Tap the AirPods option

Tap the Name Box

Edit the name

Hit Back to save