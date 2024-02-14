Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the default browser on Mac

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Your default browser is the web browser that automatically opens whenever you click on a link or launch a web application. When you first set up your Mac, Safari will be set as the default browser, however it is easy to change.

If you prefer using a different web browser, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, then you should set it as your default browser. With the correct browser set as your default, all links and apps will open automatically in your browser of choice, and not just Safari by default. 

Read on to follow our step-by-step guide on changing your default browser on Mac and make your browsing experience much easier.

What you’ll need:

  • An iMac or MacBook

The short version:

  1. Enter the Apple menu and select System Settings
  2. Select Desktop & Dock in the left-hand side panel
  3. Find Default web browser
  4. Select the menu and choose which browser you’d like to set as your default

  1. Step
    1

    Enter the Apple menu and select System Settings

    The Apple menu can be found at the top-left corner of your screen, regardless of what app is open. Apple menu with System Settings highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Select Desktop & Dock in the left-hand side panel

    You may need to scroll down to find this. Alternatively, you can specifically search for Desktop & Dock in the search bar on the side panel. Desktop & Dock option on System Settings highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Find Default web browser

    You may need to scroll down to find this. Here, you’ll see which browser is currently set as your default. If your desired browser is already set, then there’s no need to do anything else. Default web browser highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Select the menu and choose which browser you’d like to set as your default

    All downloaded and available browsers will appear in this menu. Default web browser with option menu highlighted

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I set Chrome as my default browser Mac?

In order for Chrome to show up, you’ll need to have downloaded it to your Mac first. You can download it from this webpage.

Can I have two browsers on my Mac?

Yes of course, there’s no issue with switching between web browsers, or even using two different options (such as Safari and Chrome) simultaneously. But you can only have one default browser, which will trigger your chosen browser to open up when clicking on a link.

