How to change the default browser on Mac

Your default browser is the web browser that automatically opens whenever you click on a link or launch a web application. When you first set up your Mac, Safari will be set as the default browser, however it is easy to change.

If you prefer using a different web browser, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, then you should set it as your default browser. With the correct browser set as your default, all links and apps will open automatically in your browser of choice, and not just Safari by default.

Read on to follow our step-by-step guide on changing your default browser on Mac and make your browsing experience much easier.

What you’ll need:

An iMac or MacBook

The short version:

Enter the Apple menu and select System Settings Select Desktop & Dock in the left-hand side panel Find Default web browser Select the menu and choose which browser you’d like to set as your default

Step

1 Enter the Apple menu and select System Settings The Apple menu can be found at the top-left corner of your screen, regardless of what app is open. Step

2 Select Desktop & Dock in the left-hand side panel You may need to scroll down to find this. Alternatively, you can specifically search for Desktop & Dock in the search bar on the side panel. Step

3 Find Default web browser You may need to scroll down to find this. Here, you’ll see which browser is currently set as your default. If your desired browser is already set, then there’s no need to do anything else. Step

4 Select the menu and choose which browser you’d like to set as your default All downloaded and available browsers will appear in this menu.