How to change the background colour on Google Docs

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you want to create an eye-catching document to share with your colleagues or just find it easier to read from darker backgrounds, you can easily change the background colour on Google Docs to suit your needs.

Follow our step-by-step guide below to learn how to change the background colour on Google Docs.

What you’ll need:

  • Google Docs access

The short version:

  • Open Google Docs
  • Open the document you’d like to edit
  • Select File on the menu bar
  • On the File menu, select Page setup
  • Select Page colour
  • Choose a new page colour
  • Select OK

  1. Step
    1

    Open Google Docs

    There are numerous ways to do this. Firstly, if you have the Google Docs app then simply launch this. If you’re using Google Chrome, you can either search for Google Docs in the search panel or select the Google Apps icon at the top right of the New tab browser page, as shown here.

    On other browsers, you can visit https://docs.google.com/ and sign in with your Google account there.Google Docs icon highlights on Google Apps list

  2. Step
    2

    Open the document you’d like to edit

    Either open a new blank document or choose an existing document listed under Recent Documents.Google Docs home page

  3. Step
    3

    Select File on the menu bar

    Underneath the document title, you’ll see the menu bar with numerous options. File is the first one on the left.Google Docs with File highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    On the File menu, select Page setup

    You’ll find this towards the end of the option list.Google Docs File menu with Page setup highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Select Page colour

    Select the icon underneath Page colour and you’ll see a list of pre-set colour options available.Google Docs Page setup menu with page colour highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Choose a new page colour

    Select which colour you’d like to change background to.Page setup Google docs menu with all background colours

  7. Step
    7

    Select OK

    Only once you select OK will you be able to see the altered background. If you choose a colour but change your mind, simply repeat the steps to select a different background colour.Page set up menu on Docs with OK highlighted

Troubleshooting

How do I create a custom background colour?

After opening up the Page colour menu, you’ll see the option to add Custom options, either by creating a colour yourself or by selecting a colour elsewhere.Choose custom BG on background options

How do I change the default background colour on Google Docs?

Select your desired background colour from the Page colour menu, then select Set as default and then OK.Set as default option highlighted on Docs

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

