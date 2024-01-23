Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the alarm sound on an iPhone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Most of us rely on our iPhone’s alarm to get us up and running in the morning.

As useful as this is, the same alarm sound every day can quickly become annoying and repetitive, and hearing the sound when you’re out and about can make you feel as though you’re waking up all over again. 

Luckily changing an alarm sound on an iPhone is easy and can be done in just a matter of minutes. Keep reading to learn how to change the alarm sound on an iPhone.

What you’ll need:

  • An iPhone

The Short Version:

  1. Open the Clock app
  2. Tap Alarms tab at the bottom of your screen
  3. Tap Edit on the top left of your screen
  4. Tap the alarm you want to edit
  5. Tap Sound
  6. Choose a new sound
  7. Tap Save in the right-hand side

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Clock app

    You can search for this app by scrolling across to your app library.iphone home page with clock highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Alarms tab at the bottom of your screen

    The alarms tab will highlight when opened.iPhone alarm page screen shot with Alarm tab highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Edit on the top left of your screen

    You can find edit at the top left of your screen.iPhone Alarm page with Edit highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the alarm you want to edit

    If you have multiple alarms set up, make sure you choose the right alarm to change.iPhone Alarm page editing alarm

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Sound

    This will open up a complete list of the available sounds. Scroll to the top to pick a song from your library, or see the pre-installed sounds listed.iPhone editing alarm page

  6. Step
    6

    Choose a new sound

    Scroll through the list to see which sound you would prefer. You can preview each sound as many times as you like by simply tapping on the name, as this will not automatically save your choice.iPhone alarm sounds screenshot

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Save in the right-hand side

    Make sure to save so you don’t lose your new alarm sound.iPhone edit alarm page with Save option highlighted

Troubleshooting

Where can I find the Clock app?

Look through your homepages and in any groups for the Clock app. If you can’t find it then scroll across to the App Library (scroll from right to left) and search Clock in the search bar. Alternatively, you can scroll down (from the middle of your screen to the bottom) and search for Clock in this search bar.

How can I choose a different song as my alarm sound, over the pre-installed sounds?

When you reach the Sound page (step 6), scroll to the top. Here you will find the Tone Store and Pick a song.

Tone Store will take you to iTunes, where you can purchase a specific song. Picking a song will take you to your iTunes library.

You might like…

How to get still photos from iPhone videos

How to get still photos from iPhone videos

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to use iMessage on Android

How to use iMessage on Android

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
How to factory reset your Samsung phone

How to factory reset your Samsung phone

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
How to use the secret back button on the iPhone

How to use the secret back button on the iPhone

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
How to use StandBy mode on iPhone in iOS 17

How to use StandBy mode on iPhone in iOS 17

Max Parker 3 months ago
How to favourite a song in Apple Music

How to favourite a song in Apple Music

Max Parker 3 months ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words