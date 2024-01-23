Most of us rely on our iPhone’s alarm to get us up and running in the morning.

As useful as this is, the same alarm sound every day can quickly become annoying and repetitive, and hearing the sound when you’re out and about can make you feel as though you’re waking up all over again.

Luckily changing an alarm sound on an iPhone is easy and can be done in just a matter of minutes. Keep reading to learn how to change the alarm sound on an iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

The Short Version:

Open the Clock app Tap Alarms tab at the bottom of your screen Tap Edit on the top left of your screen Tap the alarm you want to edit Tap Sound Choose a new sound Tap Save in the right-hand side

Step

1 Open the Clock app You can search for this app by scrolling across to your app library. Step

2 Tap Alarms tab at the bottom of your screen The alarms tab will highlight when opened. Step

3 Tap Edit on the top left of your screen You can find edit at the top left of your screen. Step

4 Tap the alarm you want to edit If you have multiple alarms set up, make sure you choose the right alarm to change. Step

5 Tap Sound This will open up a complete list of the available sounds. Scroll to the top to pick a song from your library, or see the pre-installed sounds listed. Step

6 Choose a new sound Scroll through the list to see which sound you would prefer. You can preview each sound as many times as you like by simply tapping on the name, as this will not automatically save your choice. Step

7 Tap Save in the right-hand side Make sure to save so you don’t lose your new alarm sound.