How to change folder icons on MacOS

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Folders are boring and, even if you enjoy organisation, the bland look of the storage format isn’t exactly exciting. Thankfully, you can jazz things up and help organise your files in a more visual fashion by changing folder icons in MacOS. Here’s how.

Things like folders and files are far from the most exciting part of an operating system like MacOS but, especially if you’re using a device for work, keeping stuff in order can save you a bunch of time.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to add some images to your folders to help speedily distinguish between them. These are the key steps to changing your folder icons on MacOS.

What you’ll need:

  • A Mac

The Short Version

  • Open Finder
  • Locate image to set as icon
  • Select Edit and Copy
  • Go to the folder you’d like to edit
  • Select folder then Edit and Get Info
  • Click small folder icon at top left of the window
  • Select Edit then Paste

  1. Step
    1

    Open Finder

    Click the Finder icon from your dock to open.Open Finder

  2. Step
    2

    Locate the image and open

    Go to the image you’d like to assign as the folder icon and double click to open it.Locate Image

  3. Step
    3

    Select Edit and Copy

    Now the image is open, select Edit at the top left corner on the screen then Copy.Edit then Copy image

  4. Step
    4

    Select the folder and click File then Get Info

    The image is now copied. Head to the folder with the icon you’d like to change. Select it, then click File and, next, Get Info.Select folder then File and Get Info

  5. Step
    5

    Click small folder icon at top left of the window

    Towards the top left of the screen, there will be a small folder icon (highlighted blue in the image), click it.Select small folder icon

  6. Step
    6

    Select Edit then Paste

    Click Edit and then Paste to add your image to this folder.Edit then Paste

  7. Step
    7

    Your image will now be displayed as the folder icon

    As you can see in the image, your desired image will now be assigned to the folder’s icon.Completed

FAQs

Can I change the colour of my folders on my Mac?

You can change the colour of your folders on your Mac by using the method above but, instead, copy the folder icon and edit the colour in the Apple Preview app (or other photo editing software).

How do you go to folders on a Mac?

The folders app, or Home as it is called on Windows, is called Finder on Mac. You’ll find it on the far left side of your dock by default in MacOS.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

