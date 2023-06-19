How to change folder icons on MacOS

Folders are boring and, even if you enjoy organisation, the bland look of the storage format isn’t exactly exciting. Thankfully, you can jazz things up and help organise your files in a more visual fashion by changing folder icons in MacOS. Here’s how.

Things like folders and files are far from the most exciting part of an operating system like MacOS but, especially if you’re using a device for work, keeping stuff in order can save you a bunch of time.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to add some images to your folders to help speedily distinguish between them. These are the key steps to changing your folder icons on MacOS.

What you’ll need:

A Mac

The Short Version

Open Finder

Locate image to set as icon

Select Edit and Copy

Go to the folder you’d like to edit

Select folder then Edit and Get Info

Click small folder icon at top left of the window

Select Edit then Paste

Step

1 Open Finder Click the Finder icon from your dock to open. Step

2 Locate the image and open Go to the image you’d like to assign as the folder icon and double click to open it. Step

3 Select Edit and Copy Now the image is open, select Edit at the top left corner on the screen then Copy. Step

4 Select the folder and click File then Get Info The image is now copied. Head to the folder with the icon you’d like to change. Select it, then click File and, next, Get Info. Step

5 Click small folder icon at top left of the window Towards the top left of the screen, there will be a small folder icon (highlighted blue in the image), click it. Step

6 Select Edit then Paste Click Edit and then Paste to add your image to this folder. Step

7 Your image will now be displayed as the folder icon As you can see in the image, your desired image will now be assigned to the folder’s icon.