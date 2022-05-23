How to cancel Apple Music

Looking to move from Apple Music to a competing service like Spotify or Tidal, but not sure how to shutdown your account? Here is the easiest way to cancel Apple Music.

You have a couple of choices when it comes to music streaming applications, with services like Spotify, Deezer and, of course, Apple Music. The service launched in 2015 and now comes in second to Spotify as the most popular music streaming service, with 50 million songs in its catalogue.

However, even with great sound quality and a plethora of songs, you may decide that you want to dip into one of the exclusive podcasts on Spotify or check out what Deezer has to offer, meaning that you will need to cancel your Apple Music subscription.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to cancel your Apple Music subscription.

The Short Version

Open Settings on your iPhone

Click on your Apple ID

Click on Subscriptions

Click on Apple Music

Press Cancel

Press Confirm

Step

Open Settings on your iPhone Open up your iPhone and click on the Settings app

Click on your Apple ID Once in Settings, click on your Apple ID. It will be at the top of the app and it should have your name and picture.

Click on Subscriptions Press Subscriptions when you get into your Apple ID.

Click Apple Music Once you are on your Subscriptions page, click on the Apple Music option.

Press Cancel Click on the red button that says Cancel. Since we were using a free trial, our option says Cancel Free Trail, though this is the same process for anyone that is not using a trail and is paying for their membership.

Press Confirm A small pop-up will appear asking if you are sure that you want to cancel your subscription. Click on the Cancel button to confirm that you want to cancel your subscription.