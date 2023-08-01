Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to blur the background in Zoom

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Got a messy room and about to go into an important meeting? You’ll want to know how to blur the background in Zoom. Here’s our straightforward guide to save your blushes.

Zoom has become a huge part of many employees working lives over recent years and many of us have become experts in the video conferencing tool through sheer repetition. But there are plenty of ins and outs to navigate.

A key feature is learning how to blur your background. It is a handy tool so you never have to worry about what setting you’re in when it comes to taking a video call. This is how to blur the background in Zoom. As an aside, this is a guide for desktop use of Zoom, check out the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of these instructions for information on how to do this on mobile.

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows or MacOS device
  • The Zoom desktop app

The Short Version

  • Open Zoom
  • Select Settings
  • Click Background & Effects
  • Select Blur
Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

  1. Step
    1

    Open Zoom

    Whether you’re on Windows or MacOS, open your Zoom app.Open Zoom

  2. Step
    2

    Select Settings

    Click the icon with your first initial in the top right corner of the window. Then, select Settings from the dropdown menu.Select Settings

  3. Step
    3

    Click Background & Effects

    The Settings menu will now be open. Select ‘Background & Effects’ from the menu on the left.Open Background & Effects

  4. Step
    4

    Select Blur

    From the options underneath your video feed, click the Blur option.Click Blur

Troubleshooting

How do you blur the background on the Zoom mobile app?

To blur your video background on the Zoom mobile app, open the app and select ‘More’. Then, tap ‘Meetings’ then ‘Background & Effects’. Finally, select ‘Blur’.

You might like…

How to extend an image in Photoshop

How to extend an image in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
How to sign up to the PS5 beta

How to sign up to the PS5 beta

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
How to change your name on Zoom

How to change your name on Zoom

Adam Speight 24 hours ago
How to pair Sony WF-1000XM5 to an Android smartphone

How to pair Sony WF-1000XM5 to an Android smartphone

Kob Monney 4 days ago
How to check which Xbox software version you’re running

How to check which Xbox software version you’re running

Adam Speight 5 days ago
How to unfollow someone on Threads

How to unfollow someone on Threads

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.