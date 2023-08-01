Got a messy room and about to go into an important meeting? You’ll want to know how to blur the background in Zoom. Here’s our straightforward guide to save your blushes.

Zoom has become a huge part of many employees working lives over recent years and many of us have become experts in the video conferencing tool through sheer repetition. But there are plenty of ins and outs to navigate.

A key feature is learning how to blur your background. It is a handy tool so you never have to worry about what setting you’re in when it comes to taking a video call. This is how to blur the background in Zoom. As an aside, this is a guide for desktop use of Zoom, check out the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of these instructions for information on how to do this on mobile.

What you’ll need:

A Windows or MacOS device

The Zoom desktop app

The Short Version

Open Zoom

Select Settings

Click Background & Effects

Select Blur

Step

1 Open Zoom Whether you’re on Windows or MacOS, open your Zoom app. Step

2 Select Settings Click the icon with your first initial in the top right corner of the window. Then, select Settings from the dropdown menu. Step

3 Click Background & Effects The Settings menu will now be open. Select ‘Background & Effects’ from the menu on the left. Step

4 Select Blur From the options underneath your video feed, click the Blur option.