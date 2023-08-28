How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams
If you want a little privacy while you’re engaging in work calls, why not try the blur background feature in Microsoft Teams?
With video conferencing becoming the new norm over the last few years, you’re likely familiar with apps like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Despite this new era of work, not everyone has a space in their home that’s best suited for video calls.
That’s where the Blur feature comes in. On Microsoft Teams, you can set your background to blur, keeping you in focus and ensuring that everything in the background becomes a lot harder to distinguish.
If you’re interested in using the Blur feature on your next Teams call, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process in a simple step-by-step guide.
What you’ll need:
- A Microsoft Teams account
- A device with a webcam/camera
The Short Version
- Open the Microsoft Teams app
- Click on the Meet now button
- Click Start Meeting
- Enable your camera
- Click on Background filters
- Click Blur
Step
1
Open the Microsoft Teams app
Open the Microsoft Teams app on your laptop or mobile device. You can download the app for free on Mac, Windows, iOS and Android.
Step
2
Click on the Meet now button
In the activity section, click on the Meet Now button. It looks like a small video camera.
Step
3
Click Start Meeting
Once you are happy with the name of your call, click on the Start Meeting button.
Step
4
Enable your camera
Turn on your camera if it is not turned on already.
Step
5
Click on Background filters
Click on the large button called Background filters.
Step
6
Click Blur
From the selection of filters given, click on the Blur button. You can also set images as your background, either from the provided selection or from your own library.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can blur your background before your call and during the call. Both methods require clicking on the Background filters button.