Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want a little privacy while you’re engaging in work calls, why not try the blur background feature in Microsoft Teams?

With video conferencing becoming the new norm over the last few years, you’re likely familiar with apps like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Despite this new era of work, not everyone has a space in their home that’s best suited for video calls. 

That’s where the Blur feature comes in. On Microsoft Teams, you can set your background to blur, keeping you in focus and ensuring that everything in the background becomes a lot harder to distinguish. 

If you’re interested in using the Blur feature on your next Teams call, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process in a simple step-by-step guide. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Microsoft Teams account
  • A device with a webcam/camera

The Short Version 

  • Open the Microsoft Teams app
  • Click on the Meet now button
  • Click Start Meeting
  • Enable your camera
  • Click on Background filters
  • Click Blur

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Microsoft Teams app

    Open the Microsoft Teams app on your laptop or mobile device. You can download the app for free on Mac, Windows, iOS and Android. Go to Microsoft Teams

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Meet now button

    In the activity section, click on the Meet Now button. It looks like a small video camera.Click on Meet now

  3. Step
    3

    Click Start Meeting

    Once you are happy with the name of your call, click on the Start Meeting button. Start Meeting

  4. Step
    4

    Enable your camera

    Turn on your camera if it is not turned on already. Turn on the camera

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Background filters

    Click on the large button called Background filters. Click on Filters

  6. Step
    6

    Click Blur

    From the selection of filters given, click on the Blur button. You can also set images as your background, either from the provided selection or from your own library. Microsoft Teams Blur

Troubleshooting

Can I blur my background before the call starts?

Yes, you can blur your background before your call and during the call. Both methods require clicking on the Background filters button.

You might like…

How to hide orders on Amazon

How to hide orders on Amazon

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11

How to connect to Wi-Fi on Windows 11

Ryan Jones 7 days ago
How to upload a video to YouTube

How to upload a video to YouTube

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to recover a deleted file on Google Drive

How to recover a deleted file on Google Drive

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
How to strikethrough text in Google Docs

How to strikethrough text in Google Docs

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.