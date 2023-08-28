How to blur the background in Microsoft Teams

If you want a little privacy while you’re engaging in work calls, why not try the blur background feature in Microsoft Teams?

With video conferencing becoming the new norm over the last few years, you’re likely familiar with apps like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Despite this new era of work, not everyone has a space in their home that’s best suited for video calls.

That’s where the Blur feature comes in. On Microsoft Teams, you can set your background to blur, keeping you in focus and ensuring that everything in the background becomes a lot harder to distinguish.

If you’re interested in using the Blur feature on your next Teams call, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process in a simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

A Microsoft Teams account

A device with a webcam/camera

The Short Version

Open the Microsoft Teams app

Click on the Meet now button

Click Start Meeting

Enable your camera

Click on Background filters

Click Blur