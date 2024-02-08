How to block a number on Android

Unwanted or unknown calls are incredibly frustrating and unfortunately have become a common occurrence for many of us. One way to reduce these types of calls is to block the number.

Blocking a phone number means that the number won’t be able to call you again unless you decide to unblock it in the future.

Whether you want to block a specific phone number or a contact, read on to find our step-by-step guide to blocking numbers on an Android smartphone.

What you’ll need:

Android smartphone (we used the Google Pixel 7a)

The short version:

Tap on the Phone app Tap Recent (if the number has just called you) Select the number you want to block Block the number

Step

1 Tap on the Phone app This is the app that houses your recent phone calls and contacts. Step

2 Tap Recent (if the number has just called you) Make sure you select the right number to block. You can block a number here regardless of whether this is the first time the number has called you, or if it’s a saved contact that you want to block. Step

3 Select the number you want to block To select, tap and hold on the number for a few seconds until the box with four options pops up. Tap the Block/report spam option. Step

4 Block the number You’ll have the option here to both block and report the call as spam. Adjust accordingly and then tap Block.