Steam is not only the world’s leading digital PC storefront, but it’s also a great community hub for you to message, speak to and play games with all of your friends.

However, it may be the case that you’re not in a social mood and don’t want your friends’ messages interrupting your gaming session. For this reason, Steam provides the functionality for you to appear offline while you play.

It’s even possible for you to hide your online status and still message select friends, so you’ll still be able to communicate with one or two pals while still shutting out the rest of your community.

If that sounds appealing to you, but you’re just not sure how to appear offline on Steam, then you’ll be happy to know you’re in the right place. We’ve created this step-by-step guide, with both pictures and text helping make the process as easy as possible to follow.

What you’ll need

A Steam account

The short version

Open your Steam account Click on Friends Select Invisible

Step

1 Open your Steam account Open up your Steam account on your PC. If you haven’t already, log into your account. Step

2 Click on Friends Right at the top of the desktop app, you should see a toolbar with various options. Select Friends, which should be positioned between View and Games. Step

3 Select Invisible Once you’ve selected the Friends tab, you should see a list of available online statuses. It will likely be defaulted to Online. Click on Invisible if you don’t want any of your friends to see that you’re online. You should still be able to play both offline and online games with this status, while also being able to message too.



Alternatively, selecting Offline will disconnect your account from the internet, so you won’t be able to message any friends or play any game that requires an internet connection.