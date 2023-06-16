Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to add widgets to the iPad Lock Screen

Max Parker
Editor

One of the new features in the latest version of iPadOS is the ability to add widgets to the Lock Screen. This guide will tell you how to get them up and running.

Introduced for the iPhone with iOS 16, iPad users have had to wait until iPadOS 17 for the ability to add widgets to the Lock Screen of their tablets.

If you’re a registered developer and have the latest iPadOS 17 installed on your device, this guide will show you how to add widgets in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • A supported iPad
  • iOS 17 (currently in developer beta)

The Short Version 

  • Wake your iPad, and hold down on the Lock Screen
  • Tap Customise
  • Tap add Widgets
  • Select from the list
  • Tap X and then Done

  1. Step
    1

    Wake your iPad and hold down on the screen

    Start off the by waking up your iPad from sleep. Then hold down the screen until you’re taken to the new Home Screen selection screen.ipados 17 lock screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap customise

    Tap the big button at the bottom of the new screen that says Customise.screen selection add widget ipados17

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Add Widgets

    A new option should now appear saying Add Widgets on the side of the Lock Screen. Tap it.widget screen ipados 17

  4. Step
    4

    Choose the desired widget

    Once Add Widgets has been tapped, a new screen will appear highlighting all the available widgets.widget picker ipados 17

  5. Step
    5

    Select from the list

    You’ll now be shown a list of all the available widgets, tap on the ones you want to add and they will appear instantly. Tap the small ‘X’ icon if you want to get rid of any you don’t want.widget picked on ipados 17

  6. Step
    6

    Tap X and Add

    Once you’ve chosen the widgets you want to use, tap the ‘X’ icon and then the blue Add button in the top corner to complete your new look.widgets on the ipad os 17

Troubleshooting

Is this available on iPadOS 16?

No, this is a new feature added in iPadOS 17. It follows on from the same feature being added for the iPhones in iOS 16.

When is iPadOS 17 available?

It is available now in beta for developers, with a wider public beta coming in July. A full release should be coming later this year, likely around the launch of the iPhone 15.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

