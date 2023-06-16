How to add widgets to the iPad Lock Screen

One of the new features in the latest version of iPadOS is the ability to add widgets to the Lock Screen. This guide will tell you how to get them up and running.

Introduced for the iPhone with iOS 16, iPad users have had to wait until iPadOS 17 for the ability to add widgets to the Lock Screen of their tablets.

If you’re a registered developer and have the latest iPadOS 17 installed on your device, this guide will show you how to add widgets in a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A supported iPad

iOS 17 (currently in developer beta)

The Short Version

Wake your iPad, and hold down on the Lock Screen

Tap Customise

Tap add Widgets

Select from the list

Tap X and then Done