How to add a new user account to a Mac

If your Mac has multiple users, or even if you just want to separate your work account from your personal account, then you should set up a new user account.

A new user account allows users to keep their own files and personalise their settings, without affecting other users.

Setting up a new user is simple and can make sharing your Mac much easier. Keep reading to see our step-by-step guide to creating a new user on Mac.

What you’ll need:

An iMac or MacBook

The administrator (this is the main account holder of the Mac)

The short version:

Click on System Settings Select Users & Groups Click Add User Select the New User type Fill in the rest of the information for the New User

Step

1 On the Apple menu, click on System Settings You’ll find the Apple menu at the top-left corner of your screen. Step

2 Select Users & Groups On System Settings, scroll down on the left-hand sidebar and select Users & Groups. Alternatively you can search for Users & Groups in the search bar. Step

3 Click Add User… below the list of current users You may need to enter the password for your computer here. Step

4 Select the New User type There are three options for a new user, Administrator, Standard or Sharing Only.



An Administrator can add and manage other users, install apps and change settings for all users.

A Standard user can install apps and change their settings, but can’t add or manage other users.

A Sharing Only user can access shared files remotely, but can’t log into the computer or change any settings. Step

5 Fill in the rest of the information for the New User Including account name and password. Then select Create User.