Adding a checkbox, also known as a tickbox, is a useful way to organise your spreadsheets.

Whether you want to make managing a work project easier, or want to organise your own personal monthly budget, Google Sheets allows you to easily add or delete checkboxes to make your spreadsheets more user friendly.

Adding a checkbox is incredibly easy to do and can really tidy up your spreadsheet. Keep reading to learn how to add a checkbox in Google Sheets.

What you’ll need:

Google Sheets access

The short version:

Open Google Sheets Open the document you would like to edit Select the cell or cells you’d like to add tick boxes to Select Insert on the top menu panel On the Insert menu, select Tick box

Step

1 Open Google Sheets There are a few ways to open Google Sheets. If you have downloaded the Google Sheets app then simply launch this. On the Google Chrome browser, you can either search for Google Sheets in the search panel or select the Google apps icon at the top-right of the New tab browser page, as shown here.



On all other browsers, you can visit https://sheets.google.com/ and sign in with your Google account there. Step

2 Open the document you would like to edit You can either create a new Blank spreadsheet or choose one of your previously edited spreadsheets that will be listed on this page. Step

3 Select the cell or cells you’d like to add tick boxes to You can either select an individual cell or you can highlight multiple cells. To highlight multiple cells, hold down the left click button, either on your mouse or trackpad, against all the desired cells. Step

4 Select Insert on the top menu panel You’ll find this option listed just underneath the title of your Spreadsheet. Step

5 On the Insert menu, select Tick box By selecting this, you will instantly insert a tick box into the cell. To delete it, simply tap the cell surrounding the box and press the delete or backspace key on your keyboard.