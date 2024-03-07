Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to add a checkbox in Google Sheets

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Adding a checkbox, also known as a tickbox, is a useful way to organise your spreadsheets.

Whether you want to make managing a work project easier, or want to organise your own personal monthly budget, Google Sheets allows you to easily add or delete checkboxes to make your spreadsheets more user friendly. 

Adding a checkbox is incredibly easy to do and can really tidy up your spreadsheet. Keep reading to learn how to add a checkbox in Google Sheets.

What you’ll need:

  • Google Sheets access

The short version:

  1. Open Google Sheets
  2. Open the document you would like to edit
  3. Select the cell or cells you’d like to add tick boxes to
  4. Select Insert on the top menu panel
  5. On the Insert menu, select Tick box

  1. Step
    1

    Open Google Sheets

    There are a few ways to open Google Sheets. If you have downloaded the Google Sheets app then simply launch this. On the Google Chrome browser, you can either search for Google Sheets in the search panel or select the Google apps icon at the top-right of the New tab browser page, as shown here.

    On all other browsers, you can visit https://sheets.google.com/ and sign in with your Google account there.Google Apps list with Google Sheets highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Open the document you would like to edit

    You can either create a new Blank spreadsheet or choose one of your previously edited spreadsheets that will be listed on this page.Google Sheets home page

  3. Step
    3

    Select the cell or cells you’d like to add tick boxes to

    You can either select an individual cell or you can highlight multiple cells. To highlight multiple cells, hold down the left click button, either on your mouse or trackpad, against all the desired cells. Google Sheets with cell highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Select Insert on the top menu panel

    You’ll find this option listed just underneath the title of your Spreadsheet.Google Sheets with Insert on menu panel highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    On the Insert menu, select Tick box

    By selecting this, you will instantly insert a tick box into the cell. To delete it, simply tap the cell surrounding the box and press the delete or backspace key on your keyboard.Google Sheets with Insert menu open and Tick Box option highlighted

Troubleshooting

How can you add tick boxes via an Android app?

Once you’ve selected the cells you want to add tick boxes to, tap the three dots (More) button in the top-right >Tap Data validation > In the list under Criteria, tap Tick box.

Can you add tick boxes with an iOS app?

You can’t currently add tick boxes on the iOS app so you’ll have to either use an Android app or a browser. Once you’ve added the tick box in, you will be able to interact with it on the iOS app.

You might like…

How to disable audio and video calls on Twitter/X

How to disable audio and video calls on Twitter/X

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to change a page name on Facebook

How to change a page name on Facebook

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
How to delete a Discord account

How to delete a Discord account

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
How to schedule an email in Outlook

How to schedule an email in Outlook

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
How to screen record on Windows 11

How to screen record on Windows 11

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words