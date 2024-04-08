Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

OpenAI introduced the Archive feature on ChatGPT at the end of 2023. This feature allows users to remove previous conversations from the side panel but keep them saved in case they’re ever needed again.

If you’ve used this feature but aren’t sure how to access your archived chats then you needn’t worry, as it’s quick and easy to recover them. Read on to find out how to access and manage your archived ChatGPT conversations.

What you’ll need

  • OpenAI ChatGPT account

The short version

  1. Log in to ChatGPT
  2. Click your account name at the bottom of the left-hand side panel
  3. Select the Settings option
  4. On the Archived Chats section, select the Manage button
  5. See all your archived chats listed here

  1. Step
    1

    Log in to ChatGPT

    Visit the ChatGPT homepage and follow the log-in steps on the screen.ChatGPT log in page with Log in option highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Click your account name at the bottom of the left-hand side panel

    This will open up a menu, listing a few options for your account.ChatGPT side panel with account name highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Select the Settings option

    Choose the Settings option on the menu that opened up after you clicked your account name. This will then open a pop-up over your current chat.ChatGPT account menu with Settings option highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    On the Archived Chats section, select the Manage button

    You’ll find this listed about halfway through the options, above the Delete all chats and Archive all chats options. ChatGPT Settings pop up menu with Archived Chats and Manage option highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    See all your archived chats listed here

    You can either open archived chats and re-read them, unarchive chats so you can continue the conversation or permanently delete it. 

    To open an archived chat, simply click on its title. This will allow you to re-read the conversation but you won’t be able to add to it.

    To unarchive the chat and resume the conversation, click the unarchive icon (the folder with the arrow pointing upwards).

    To permanently delete the chat, click the bin icon.

    ChatGPT archived chats listed

Troubleshooting

How do I archive a chat?

To archive a chat that’s saved in the side panel, click on the Archive icon next to the title of the chat, as shown here. 
ChatGPT side panel with chat listed and archive icon highlighted

How do I unarchive a chat I’ve opened?

To do this, scroll down to the bottom of your conversation where you’ll see a green Unarchive button. Click this and your chat will reopen so you can pick up where you left off.Unarchive button in ChatGPT

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

