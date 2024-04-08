How to access archived chats on ChatGPT

OpenAI introduced the Archive feature on ChatGPT at the end of 2023. This feature allows users to remove previous conversations from the side panel but keep them saved in case they’re ever needed again.

If you’ve used this feature but aren’t sure how to access your archived chats then you needn’t worry, as it’s quick and easy to recover them. Read on to find out how to access and manage your archived ChatGPT conversations.

What you’ll need

OpenAI ChatGPT account

The short version

Log in to ChatGPT Click your account name at the bottom of the left-hand side panel Select the Settings option On the Archived Chats section, select the Manage button See all your archived chats listed here

Step

1 Log in to ChatGPT Visit the ChatGPT homepage and follow the log-in steps on the screen. Step

2 Click your account name at the bottom of the left-hand side panel This will open up a menu, listing a few options for your account. Step

3 Select the Settings option Choose the Settings option on the menu that opened up after you clicked your account name. This will then open a pop-up over your current chat. Step

4 On the Archived Chats section, select the Manage button You’ll find this listed about halfway through the options, above the Delete all chats and Archive all chats options. Step

5 See all your archived chats listed here You can either open archived chats and re-read them, unarchive chats so you can continue the conversation or permanently delete it.



To open an archived chat, simply click on its title. This will allow you to re-read the conversation but you won’t be able to add to it.



To unarchive the chat and resume the conversation, click the unarchive icon (the folder with the arrow pointing upwards).



To permanently delete the chat, click the bin icon.



