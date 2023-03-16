WhatsApp is arguably the most popular messaging platform in the world, boasting a staggering 2 billion monthly users sending an estimated 100 million messages sent every single day.

Taking inspiration from other chat platforms, the app will display whenever you’re online so others can chat with you in real-time – but what if you want to be stealthy and appear offline while you chat with the people you actually want to talk to? The good news is that it’s pretty easy to do, both on iPhones and Android devices.

A quick word of warning though: while it’s easy enough to do, hiding your last seen and online status will also stop you from being able to see when others are online, or when they were last active.

If you’re happy with that trade-off in functionality, here’s how to hide your online status on WhatsApp on iPhone or Android.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or Android smartphone

The WhatsApp app

The Short Version

Open WhatsApp. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Last Seen and online. Select Nobody under ‘Who can see my last seen’. Select ‘same as last seen’ for ‘who can see when I’m online’.