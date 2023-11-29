How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

We’re nearing the end of 2023 which means one thing for music fans – it’s time to check your Spotify Wrapped results.

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual recap of your personal listening habits, including your top artists, songs, albums and podcasts. It’s also a great opportunity to reminisce on the past year, with many Spotify users taking the time to compare their results with those of friends and followers on social media.

As always, Spotify has wrapped up your 2023 with a few extra features to keep things interesting. This year this includes your ‘Me in 2023’ listening character, your Sound Town (or city that matches your listening habits) and commentary from your own AI DJ.

Scroll down to discover how to view your own Spotify Wrapped in 2023…

What you’ll need:

A Spotify account

The Spotify app

The Short Version

Open Spotify Tap on the Spotify Wrapped banner Tap to move through your Wrapped Tap Add To Your Library to save your personalised Your Top Songs 2023 playlist Tap Share This Story at any point to share your stats