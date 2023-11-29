Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

We’re nearing the end of 2023 which means one thing for music fans – it’s time to check your Spotify Wrapped results.

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual recap of your personal listening habits, including your top artists, songs, albums and podcasts. It’s also a great opportunity to reminisce on the past year, with many Spotify users taking the time to compare their results with those of friends and followers on social media.

As always, Spotify has wrapped up your 2023 with a few extra features to keep things interesting. This year this includes your ‘Me in 2023’ listening character, your Sound Town (or city that matches your listening habits) and commentary from your own AI DJ.

Scroll down to discover how to view your own Spotify Wrapped in 2023…

What you’ll need: 

  • A Spotify account 
  • The Spotify app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Spotify
  2. Tap on the Spotify Wrapped banner
  3. Tap to move through your Wrapped
  4. Tap Add To Your Library to save your personalised Your Top Songs 2023 playlist
  5. Tap Share This Story at any point to share your stats

How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify

    You can use the iOS or Android app to view your Wrapped. If you’d rather use your browser, head to the troubleshooting section of this guide. How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on the Spotify Wrapped banner

    You should be able to see this at the top of your home page. How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

  3. Step
    3

    Tap to move through your Wrapped

    You can also pause to stop and read each slide. How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Add To Your Library to save your personalised Your Top Songs 2023 playlist

    You can also skip this step or come back and save your playlist later. How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Share This Story at any point to share your stats

    Or you can wait until the end to share your full list of top artists and songs. How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023

Troubleshooting

I can’t see my Wrapped in the Spotify app

If you can’t see your Wrapped, you might need to update the Spotify app on your iOS/Android device. If this doesn’t work, you can always view your Wrapped using the browser method below.

How to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023 on your PC

2023 is actually the first year you’re able to view your Spotify Wrapped from any browser. All you need to do is visit Spotify.com/Wrapped and sign into your account to see your results. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She's also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

