How to flip an image in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The ability to flip an image is one of the most useful skills to have in Photoshop. Here’s how to flip any image horizontally or vertically.

Whether you’re editing photos, creating collages or painting in Photoshop, the flip tool can be key in getting an image to look exactly how you picture it in your head.

Keep reading to learn how to flip an image in Photoshop in just a few steps, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide to learn an easy shortcut to flip photos faster.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop
  • A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Photoshop
  2. Click Image
  3. Click Image Rotation
  4. Choose either Flip Canvas Horizontal or Flip Canvas Vertical

How to flip an image in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Photoshop

    You can use any image for this. How to flip an image in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Click Image

    You can find this option in the menu bar at the very top of the screen. How to flip an image in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click Image Rotation

    This will open a menu with options to rotate or flip your image. How to flip an image in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Choose either Flip Canvas Horizontal or Flip Canvas Vertical

    Pick an option depending on which direction you want to flip your image. How to flip an image in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

What is the fastest way to flip an image in Photoshop?

While there’s no keyboard shortcut to flip an image in Photoshop, you can get there faster by pressing Cmd+T/Ctrl+T, right-clicking on the image and choosing Flip Canvas Horizontal or Flip Canvas Vertical.

How do I undo when flipping an image in Photoshop?

You can flip an image back to its original orientation by click Cmd+Z/Ctrl+Z to undo. Alternatively, you can follow the same steps detailed in this guide to flip the image back to how it was before.

