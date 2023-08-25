The ability to flip an image is one of the most useful skills to have in Photoshop. Here’s how to flip any image horizontally or vertically.

Whether you’re editing photos, creating collages or painting in Photoshop, the flip tool can be key in getting an image to look exactly how you picture it in your head.

Keep reading to learn how to flip an image in Photoshop in just a few steps, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide to learn an easy shortcut to flip photos faster.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Click Image Click Image Rotation Choose either Flip Canvas Horizontal or Flip Canvas Vertical