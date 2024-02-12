Spotify knows how to create a unique custom playlist and the app’s latest Daylist function is no exception.

Your Daylist is an ever-evolving look at the type of music you listen to throughout the day, ranging from a “bedroom pop banger early morning” to a “Bollywood bop afternoon” and wrapping up the day with a “90s rave rainforest late night”.

Not only does Spotify analyse your listening habits and vibe at different times of the day, factoring in every niche microgenre along the way, but it also offers new tracks every day. This means you don’t need to worry about your Daylist getting old and outdated.

Keep reading to learn how to find your Spotify Daylist on your smartphone or scroll to the bottom of this page for steps on finding it on the PC app or browser.

What you’ll need

A Spotify account (Free or Premium)

A phone, tablet or PC

The Short Version

Open Spotify Head to the Search tab Tap Made For You Tap Daylist Hit Play