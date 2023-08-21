How to draw straight lines in Photoshop

There’s nothing more frustrating than repeatedly drawing the same line over and over again in the hopes of it coming out perfectly straight. Thankfully, there’s a quick and easy fix for this in Photoshop.

If you’re looking to draw straight lines in Adobe Photoshop you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn how to sketch pin straight lines with this fast keyboard shortcut.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A creative cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open Photoshop Select the brush tool Click where you want your line to start Hold shift and click where you want your line to end