How to draw straight lines in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

There’s nothing more frustrating than repeatedly drawing the same line over and over again in the hopes of it coming out perfectly straight. Thankfully, there’s a quick and easy fix for this in Photoshop.

If you’re looking to draw straight lines in Adobe Photoshop you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn how to sketch pin straight lines with this fast keyboard shortcut.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A creative cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Photoshop 
  2. Select the brush tool 
  3. Click where you want your line to start 
  4. Hold shift and click where you want your line to end

How to draw straight lines in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open Photoshop 

    You can open a blank document or any file you wish to draw a straight line on. How to draw a straight line in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Select the brush tool 

    You can change your brush, brush size, opacity and more using the options at the top of the screen. There’s also the option to change the colour using the colour picker on the right. How to draw a straight line in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click where you want your line to start 

    This can be anywhere on your document. How to draw a straight line in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Hold shift and click where you want your line to end

    You can also continue to hold the shift key and click elsewhere to draw more straight lines connected to your first one. This is a great way to draw shapes freehand. How to draw a straight line in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to delete a line in Photoshop

If you draw a straight line in Photoshop and change your mind you can easily delete it by clicking Ctrl+Z/Cmd+Z once to remove the line and a second time to delete the dot.

Alternatively, you can use the marquee tool to select your line and press Ctrl+T/Cmd+T to move the line or adjust the size, length, width or positioning of it.

How to draw stable lines in Photoshop

If you’re looking to reduce shake when you draw but aren’t necessarily wanting to draw straight lines, this answer is for you.

Click the brush tool, select Smoothing and adjust the percentage to smooth out any brushstrokes you make and help lines appear more stable.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

