How to delete X

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Twitter recently rebranded to X which could create some confusion for anyone looking to delete their account.

Whether you’re tired of all the changes or simply looking to take a break from X, here’s how to deactivate your account in under five minutes. All you need to follow these steps is a device that runs X and the password to your account. Just remember that – while your account will be deactivated – it won’t permanently disappear for another 30 days. That means you’ll still have the option to return and restore your data up until that cut-off point.

Keep reading to learn how to deactivate your X account on a PC or web browser or scroll to the bottom of this guide for the steps to delete an account on the smartphone or tablet app, along with how to restore your data if you change your mind.

What you’ll need: 

  • An X account 
  • A PC, tablet or smartphone

The Short Version 

  1. Open Twitter.com
  2. Click More
  3. Click Settings And Support
  4. Choose Settings And Privacy
  5. Select Deactivate Your Account
  6. Click Deactivate
  7. Enter your password and hit Deactivate one more time to confirm

How to delete X

  1. Step
    1

    Open Twitter.com

    This will take you to X (previously Twitter).How to delete X

  2. Step
    2

    Click More

    This will open a dropdown menu on the left. How to delete X

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings And Support

    This is the last option on the left-hand side. How to delete X

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Settings And Privacy

    This will take you to your account settings. How to delete X

  5. Step
    5

    Select Deactivate Your Account

    This will take you through the steps to deactivate your account. How to delete X

  6. Step
    6

    Click Deactivate

    Make sure to read the text above so you’re fully aware of what will happen to your data when you hit deactivate. How to delete X

  7. Step
    7

    Enter your password and hit Deactivate one more time to confirm

    That’s it! Your account will be permanently deleted 30 days after deactivation. How to delete X

Troubleshooting

How to delete X on the mobile app

To delete X through the smartphone or tablet apps, simply open up the app, tap your icon in the top left corner, tap Settings And Support and select Settings And Privacy. Then, tap Your Account and Deactivate Your Account. From there you can tap Deactivate, before entering your password and choosing Deactivate one last time.

What if I change my mind?

If you change your mind about deleting your X account, you have up to 30 days to restore the account. Once this period passes your account will be deleted permanently.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

