How to delete X

Twitter recently rebranded to X which could create some confusion for anyone looking to delete their account.

Whether you’re tired of all the changes or simply looking to take a break from X, here’s how to deactivate your account in under five minutes. All you need to follow these steps is a device that runs X and the password to your account. Just remember that – while your account will be deactivated – it won’t permanently disappear for another 30 days. That means you’ll still have the option to return and restore your data up until that cut-off point.

Keep reading to learn how to deactivate your X account on a PC or web browser or scroll to the bottom of this guide for the steps to delete an account on the smartphone or tablet app, along with how to restore your data if you change your mind.

What you’ll need:

An X account

A PC, tablet or smartphone

The Short Version

Open Twitter.com Click More Click Settings And Support Choose Settings And Privacy Select Deactivate Your Account Click Deactivate Enter your password and hit Deactivate one more time to confirm