How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone
Apple’s Safari browser allows users to save credit card information to their devices and autofill that information during online shopping sessions.
This feature is a fantastic time-saver but can be counterproductive if you lose your card or have another card you want to be the default choice.
Keep reading to learn how to delete saved credit card information on iPhone.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone
- The Safari browser
The Short Version
- Open your iPhone settings
- Tap Safari
- Tap AutoFill
- Select Saved Credit Cards
- Tap Edit
- Choose the card you want to remove and hit Delete
Step
1
Open your iPhone settings
You can do this by tapping on Settings.
Step
2
Tap Safari
You might have to scroll down a bit to find Safari.
Step
3
Tap AutoFill
This will take you to your auto-filled information in Safari.
Step
4
Select Saved Credit Cards
If you’ve saved any credit or debit cards to your account in the past, you should find them here.
Step
5
Tap Edit
This option is in the top right corner.
Step
6
Choose the card you want to remove and hit Delete
Make sure to tap the circle next to any cards you want to delete so that they show a tick. Then tap the Delete button in the top left corner.
Troubleshooting
To add a new card on Safari, simply follow steps 1-4 above and tap Add Credit Card. Then enter your credit card information or tap Use Camera to scan the information in without typing.
No, adding and removing credit cards on Apple Pay is a separate process from adding and removing cards on Safari.