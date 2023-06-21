How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

Apple’s Safari browser allows users to save credit card information to their devices and autofill that information during online shopping sessions.

This feature is a fantastic time-saver but can be counterproductive if you lose your card or have another card you want to be the default choice.

Keep reading to learn how to delete saved credit card information on iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

The Safari browser

The Short Version

Open your iPhone settings Tap Safari Tap AutoFill Select Saved Credit Cards Tap Edit Choose the card you want to remove and hit Delete