Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple’s Safari browser allows users to save credit card information to their devices and autofill that information during online shopping sessions.

This feature is a fantastic time-saver but can be counterproductive if you lose your card or have another card you want to be the default choice. 

Keep reading to learn how to delete saved credit card information on iPhone. 

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 
  • The Safari browser

The Short Version 

  1. Open your iPhone settings 
  2. Tap Safari 
  3. Tap AutoFill 
  4. Select Saved Credit Cards 
  5. Tap Edit 
  6. Choose the card you want to remove and hit Delete

How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Open your iPhone settings 

    You can do this by tapping on Settings. How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Safari 

    You might have to scroll down a bit to find Safari. How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Tap AutoFill 

    This will take you to your auto-filled information in Safari. How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Select Saved Credit Cards 

    If you’ve saved any credit or debit cards to your account in the past, you should find them here. How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Edit 

    This option is in the top right corner. How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Choose the card you want to remove and hit Delete

    Make sure to tap the circle next to any cards you want to delete so that they show a tick. Then tap the Delete button in the top left corner. How to delete saved credit cards on iPhone

Troubleshooting

How to save credit cards on iPhone

To add a new card on Safari, simply follow steps 1-4 above and tap Add Credit Card. Then enter your credit card information or tap Use Camera to scan the information in without typing.

Is this the same as Apple Pay?

No, adding and removing credit cards on Apple Pay is a separate process from adding and removing cards on Safari.

You might like…

How to get My AI on Snapchat

How to get My AI on Snapchat

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

How to turn off location sharing in BeReal

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
How to delete your TikTok account

How to delete your TikTok account

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
How to check your phone number on iPhone

How to check your phone number on iPhone

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

How to use the Sing karaoke feature in Apple Music

Hannah Davies 6 months ago
How to remove a wallpaper from the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display

How to remove a wallpaper from the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display

Max Parker 6 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.