How to delete iMessage apps on iPhone & iPad

iMessage apps were supposed to be the next big thing for Apple’s iMessage platform, allowing users to play games, share songs and more with other iMessage users from within the Messages app.

However, uptake hasn’t been as widespread as Apple would’ve liked. When was the last time you used an iMessage app? Were you even aware that they were a thing?

Well, the good news is that you can delete any old iMessage apps from your iPhone from the heyday of iMessage apps you’re no longer using. The bad news is that it’s not quite as straightforward as you might assume, especially if you remember how iMessage apps used to work when they were first introduced in iOS 8.

Still, that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in. If you want to delete iMessage apps on your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to do it.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or iPad

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Messages. Tap iMessage Apps. Tap the delete icon next to the app. Tap Delete. Confirm your decision.