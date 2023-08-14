Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete iMessage apps on iPhone & iPad

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

iMessage apps were supposed to be the next big thing for Apple’s iMessage platform, allowing users to play games, share songs and more with other iMessage users from within the Messages app. 

However, uptake hasn’t been as widespread as Apple would’ve liked. When was the last time you used an iMessage app? Were you even aware that they were a thing?

Well, the good news is that you can delete any old iMessage apps from your iPhone from the heyday of iMessage apps you’re no longer using. The bad news is that it’s not quite as straightforward as you might assume, especially if you remember how iMessage apps used to work when they were first introduced in iOS 8. 

Still, that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in. If you want to delete iMessage apps on your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to do it.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone or iPad

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Messages.
  3. Tap iMessage Apps.
  4. Tap the delete icon next to the app.
  5. Tap Delete.
  6. Confirm your decision.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    You might assume that, dealing with iMessage apps, you’d have to open the Messages app. But, for some reason, that’s not the case! Instead, you’ll have to head to the Settings app – the app with a mechanical cog icon if you’re unfamiliar.Settings app on the iOS home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Messages

    From the main Settings app menu, scroll down until you see the Messages section. Tap it. Main iOS Settings app interface

  3. Step
    3

    Tap iMessage Apps

    From within the Message settings menu, tap iMessage apps. This will take you to a list of all the iMessage apps currently installed on your iPhone or iPad. Messages Settings menu

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the delete icon next to the app

    From the list of installed iMessage apps presented to you, simply tap the delete icon to the left of the app you want to get rid of. iMessage App list

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Delete

    Once you tap the icon, a Delete button should appear on the right-hand side of the app. Tap that. Delete icon next to iMessage app

  6. Step
    6

    Confirm your decision

    Finally, to confirm that you want to uninstall the iMessage app, tap Delete on the pop-up that appears. Delete iMessage app confirmation pop-up

Troubleshooting

Can I delete iMessage apps from the Messages app?

While you could uninstall iMessage apps from the Messages app in earlier versions of iOS and iPadOS, it has moved to the Settings app with more recent versions of the software. 

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

