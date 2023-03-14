 large image

How to delete an Amazon account

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re looking to save a little money and don’t want the temptation of online shopping, you may want to delete your Amazon account.

If you’ve been considering closing some of your online shopping accounts to save money, Amazon is a great place to start. It’s important to note that closing your Amazon account is a permanent action since it can not be recovered, by you or anyone else, once you have confirmed that you no longer wish to use the account. 

But once you’ve decided that closing your Amazon account is the right move for you, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be showing you how you can delete it in just a few simple steps. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Amazon account

The Short Version 

  • Go to the Amazon Account Closure page
  • Click on Close your Amazon Account
  • Pick a reason for closing your account
  • Tick the box
  • Click Close my Account

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Amazon Account Closure page

    You cannot delete your Amazon account from within your profile, although you will need to be logged in. Go to the Amazon Account Closure page using this link. Close your Amazon account

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Close your Amazon Account

    From this page, click on the blue link called Close your Amazon Account.Close your Amazon account

  3. Step
    3

    Pick a reason for closing your account

    Scroll down to the bottom of this page and choose the reason why you want to close your account. Pick why you want to close your account

  4. Step
    4

    Tick the box

    Tick the box confirming that you want to delete your Amazon account and lose all of your relevant data pertaining to the site. Tick the box

  5. Step
    5

    Click Close my Account

    Finally, once you are happy with your decision to close your account, click on the Close my Account button.Click close my account

Troubleshooting

Can I restore my Amazon account after deleting it?

No, once you have chosen to delete your account it will not be recoverable by you or anyone else, so make sure you are sure that you want to close it beforehand.

Can I create a new Amazon account using the same email?

Yes, you can always recreate an Amazon account if you decide that you want to access the company’s services again after your original account was closed.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

