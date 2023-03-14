How to delete an Amazon account

If you’re looking to save a little money and don’t want the temptation of online shopping, you may want to delete your Amazon account.

If you’ve been considering closing some of your online shopping accounts to save money, Amazon is a great place to start. It’s important to note that closing your Amazon account is a permanent action since it can not be recovered, by you or anyone else, once you have confirmed that you no longer wish to use the account.

But once you’ve decided that closing your Amazon account is the right move for you, make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be showing you how you can delete it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

An Amazon account

The Short Version

Go to the Amazon Account Closure page

Click on Close your Amazon Account

Pick a reason for closing your account

Tick the box

Click Close my Account