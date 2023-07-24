Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a profile on Netflix

If you want to narrow down the number of people on your Netflix, you may want to start deleting profiles.

Netflix has undergone a lot of changes within the last few months; from the introduction of paid extra members to the Basic Plan being axed in both the UK and America, the platform looks a lot different now than when it first launched. 

With the roll-out of these new stipulations, you may find that some people in your household want to limit their amount of time on the platform. If that is the case, the easiest solution is to delete their profile. 

It’s important to note that you cannot delete the main profile on your Netflix account, but you can delete any other profiles. Once a profile is deleted, there is no way to recover it or its viewing history, so make sure you’re comfortable with your decision before proceeding. 

Once you’re happy with the decision to delete your Netflix profile, keep reading and follow our simple step-by-step guide. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Log into your Netflix account
  • Click on Manage Profiles
  • Click on the Profile you want to delete
  • Click Delete Profile

  1. Step
    1

    Log into your Netflix account

    Log into your Netflix account using a web browser on a laptop or computer. Log into Netflix

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Manage Profiles

    Click on the Manage Profile button near the bottom of the screen. Click on Manage Profiles

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Profile you want to delete

    Select the Profile that you want to delete. Click on the Profile you want to delete

  4. Step
    4

    Click Delete Profile

    Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click on the Delete Profile button. Scroll down and click Delete

Troubleshooting

Can I recover a deleted Netflix profile?

Once a profile has been deleted, the viewing history will no longer be available and cannot be recovered.

Can I delete the main Profile on my Netflix account?

The main profile on your Netflix account cannot be deleted.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

