How to delete a profile on Netflix

If you want to narrow down the number of people on your Netflix, you may want to start deleting profiles.

Netflix has undergone a lot of changes within the last few months; from the introduction of paid extra members to the Basic Plan being axed in both the UK and America, the platform looks a lot different now than when it first launched.

With the roll-out of these new stipulations, you may find that some people in your household want to limit their amount of time on the platform. If that is the case, the easiest solution is to delete their profile.

It’s important to note that you cannot delete the main profile on your Netflix account, but you can delete any other profiles. Once a profile is deleted, there is no way to recover it or its viewing history, so make sure you’re comfortable with your decision before proceeding.

Once you’re happy with the decision to delete your Netflix profile, keep reading and follow our simple step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need:

A Netflix account

The Short Version

Log into your Netflix account

Click on Manage Profiles

Click on the Profile you want to delete

Click Delete Profile