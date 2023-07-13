Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to customise the Glyph lights on Nothing Phone (2)

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re planning to pick up the Nothing Phone (2), you might be wondering if you can customise the Glyph lights on the back of the phone. The answer to that question is yes and we’ve put together this guide to show you how to do it.

The Glyph lights are a series of LEDs embedded into the transparent rear of the Nothing Phone (2). While the LEDs were present on the Nothing Phone (1), they’ve been given an update through its successor.

The Glyph lights function as a countdown timer, a battery indicator, a volume checker and a ring light for mobile photography.

You can even assign different light and sound sequences to different contacts and notification types, making it possible to know who is calling or messaging before you even flip over your phone.

Keep reading to learn how to use the Glyph Composer feature to create unique light and sound combinations from scratch.

What you’ll need: 

  • The Nothing Phone (2) 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Tap Glyph Interface
  3. Tap Composer 
  4. Hit the record button
  5. Create your audio/light show

How to customise the Glyph lights on Nothing Phone (2)

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    This is where you’ll find all your customisation options, including those for the phone’s Glyph feature. How to customise glyph lighting

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Glyph Interface

    This will take you to your Glyph settings. How to customise glyph lighting

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Composer

    Here you can create your own ringtone sound packs. How to customise glyph lighting

  4. Step
    4

    Hit the record button

    This is the red circle. How to customise glyph lighting

  5. Step
    5

    Create your audio/light show by tapping the shapes

    Finally, tap the square stop button and Save. How to customise glyph lighting

Troubleshooting

What are the Glyph lights on the Nothing Phone (2)?

The Glyph lights are the LED lights in the rear of the Nothing Phone (2) that light up when the user receives a call, message or notification.

How to turn off the Glyph lights

The Glyph lights are certainly one of the most unique features on the Nothing Phone (2), but they can also be a drain on the battery.

Visit our other guide to learn how to turn off the Glyph lights on the Nothing Phone (2).

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

