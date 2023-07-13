How to customise the Glyph lights on Nothing Phone (2)
If you’re planning to pick up the Nothing Phone (2), you might be wondering if you can customise the Glyph lights on the back of the phone. The answer to that question is yes and we’ve put together this guide to show you how to do it.
The Glyph lights are a series of LEDs embedded into the transparent rear of the Nothing Phone (2). While the LEDs were present on the Nothing Phone (1), they’ve been given an update through its successor.
The Glyph lights function as a countdown timer, a battery indicator, a volume checker and a ring light for mobile photography.
You can even assign different light and sound sequences to different contacts and notification types, making it possible to know who is calling or messaging before you even flip over your phone.
Keep reading to learn how to use the Glyph Composer feature to create unique light and sound combinations from scratch.
What you’ll need:
- The Nothing Phone (2)
The Short Version
- Go to Settings
- Tap Glyph Interface
- Tap Composer
- Hit the record button
- Create your audio/light show
How to customise the Glyph lights on Nothing Phone (2)
Step
1
Go to Settings
This is where you’ll find all your customisation options, including those for the phone’s Glyph feature.
Step
2
Tap Glyph Interface
This will take you to your Glyph settings.
Step
3
Tap Composer
Here you can create your own ringtone sound packs.
Step
4
Hit the record button
This is the red circle.
Step
5
Create your audio/light show by tapping the shapes
Finally, tap the square stop button and Save.
Troubleshooting
The Glyph lights are the LED lights in the rear of the Nothing Phone (2) that light up when the user receives a call, message or notification.
The Glyph lights are certainly one of the most unique features on the Nothing Phone (2), but they can also be a drain on the battery.
Visit our other guide to learn how to turn off the Glyph lights on the Nothing Phone (2).