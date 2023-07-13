How to customise the Glyph lights on Nothing Phone (2)

If you’re planning to pick up the Nothing Phone (2), you might be wondering if you can customise the Glyph lights on the back of the phone. The answer to that question is yes and we’ve put together this guide to show you how to do it.

The Glyph lights are a series of LEDs embedded into the transparent rear of the Nothing Phone (2). While the LEDs were present on the Nothing Phone (1), they’ve been given an update through its successor.

The Glyph lights function as a countdown timer, a battery indicator, a volume checker and a ring light for mobile photography.

You can even assign different light and sound sequences to different contacts and notification types, making it possible to know who is calling or messaging before you even flip over your phone.

Keep reading to learn how to use the Glyph Composer feature to create unique light and sound combinations from scratch.

What you’ll need:

The Nothing Phone (2)

The Short Version

Go to Settings Tap Glyph Interface Tap Composer Hit the record button Create your audio/light show