How to install iOS 16 right now on your iPhone

During the iPhone 14 series reveal, Apple also announced that iOS 16 would arrive for everyone with a compatible iPhone on September 12.

Now iOS 16 is available to all, you’re probably eager to get it installed on your device right away. While iPhones, as long as the setting hasn’t been turned off, will update automatically – you can force the software and get in on the action quicker.

iOS 16 completely rejigs the lock screen for the first time, allowing for more customisations. You can tweak the clock, add handy widgets to give you glanceable information and work the colours of your background. There are other features too, including tweaks to apps like Mail.

While it can be better to wait until initial bugs are ironed out to update, if you want to get in on the iOS 16 action right now here’s how to do it.

What you’ll need:

iOS 16 works on the iPhone 8 and newer (we used an iPhone 13 Pro Max for this test)

The Short Version

Unlock your iPhone and open the Settings app

Scroll down to General

Hit Software Update