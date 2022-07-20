How to turn on keyboard haptics in iOS 16

Apple announced iOS 16 earlier in the year and while it won’t hit all devices until later, early betas have showcased some of the smaller features Apple didn’t spend much talking about during the grand reveal.

One of our favourite new additions in iOS 16 is keyboard haptics. These are small vibrations that offer some welcome feedback when you’re typing and while they’ve been a mainstay on Android for years, they’re very much new to iOS.

Here’s how to enable the new feature once you’ve installed the iOS 16 beta. As always with beta software, it’s best to install on a secondary device as bugs will likely be present.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16 (currently in public beta). We used an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Short Version

Open the Settings app in iOS 16

Scroll to Sounds and Haptics

Open up Keyboard Feedback

Enable Keyboard Feedback

Swipe back to Settings