How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Safari Profiles are a great way to separate your personal, school and work lives in the Apple browser. Keep reading to learn how to use this iOS 17 feature.

Having multiple Safari Profiles allows you to separate your tabs, tab groups, browsing history, favourites and extensions by category. This makes it easier to focus on work with one profile and switch to your personal tabs when you clock off.

Scroll down to learn how to create a Safari Profile or check out the troubleshooting section of this guide for tips on how to switch between profiles in Safari.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone XR/XS or above 
  • iOS 17 installed

The Short Version 

  1. Open Settings
  2. Tap Safari
  3. Select New Profile
  4. Name your profile
  5. Tap Done

How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

  1. Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Make sure your phone is updated to run iOS 17 if you haven’t already. How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Safari

    You’ll need to scroll down to the apps section of your settings. How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

  3. Step
    3

    Select New Profile

    You’ll again need to scroll down a bit to find this section. How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

  4. Step
    4

    Name your profile

    You can also choose an icon and colour for your profile. How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Done

    That’s it! Now just head to Safari to use this feature. How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

Troubleshooting

How to switch profiles in Safari

To switch between the profiles you’ve made, simply open Safari, tap the icon at the bottom centre of the screen and tap Profile. Then, choose whichever profile you want to use.

Can I access saved passwords in all profiles?

Yes, you can all bookmarks and passwords stored in your iCloud keychain from any profile.

How to delete a Safari Profile

You can delete a Safari profile at any time by going to Settings, Safari, selecting your profile and tapping Delete Profile.

It’s important to note that this will erase any favourites, history and tab groups associated with that profile and close all websites open in the profile.

