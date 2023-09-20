How to create Safari Profiles on iPhone or iPad

Safari Profiles are a great way to separate your personal, school and work lives in the Apple browser. Keep reading to learn how to use this iOS 17 feature.

Having multiple Safari Profiles allows you to separate your tabs, tab groups, browsing history, favourites and extensions by category. This makes it easier to focus on work with one profile and switch to your personal tabs when you clock off.

Scroll down to learn how to create a Safari Profile or check out the troubleshooting section of this guide for tips on how to switch between profiles in Safari.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone XR/XS or above

iOS 17 installed

The Short Version

Open Settings Tap Safari Select New Profile Name your profile Tap Done