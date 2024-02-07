Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to convert PDF to JPG

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve got a large or complex PDF file you want to share in a more simplified, user-friendly format, you may want to consider converting that PDF into a JPG.

PDFs are fantastic for creating and sharing forms, documents, manuals and anything else that requires a combination of words, images and graphs. This file format is also handy when it comes to leaving spaces for your recipient to enter information or sign themselves before returning.

However, not every document needs to remain a PDF and some recipients will find your file easier to access as a JPG. On top of this, JPGs are generally smaller than PDFs once the files are compressed.

Keep reading to learn how to convert a PDF into a JPG using Adobe Acrobat or scroll to the bottom of this guide for steps on how to do it in your browser and on Mac.

What you’ll need 

  • A PC or laptop
  • Adobe Acrobat

The Short Version 

  1. Open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat
  2. Click Convert
  3. Check Image Format
  4. Hit Convert
  5. Click Save As
  6. Click Save

How to convert PDF to JPG

  1. Step
    1

    Open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat

    You can install a free version of Acrobat from Adobe’s website or get the full version with a Creative Cloud subscription. How to convert PDF to JPG

  2. Step
    2

    Click Convert

    Or click Export A PDF in the sidebar. How to convert PDF to JPG

  3. Step
    3

    Check Image Format

    You’ll want to ensure that JPEG is selected. How to convert PDF to JPG

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Convert

    You can also adjust the image quality at this stage. How to convert PDF to JPG

  5. Step
    5

    Click Save As

    You’ll see this option in the upper right corner. How to convert PDF to JPG

  6. Step
    6

    Click Save

    That’s it! You can find your PDF in the location you saved it on your PC. You may need to right-click on your file and click Extract All if it saves as a ZIP file. How to convert PDF to JPG

Troubleshooting

How to convert PDF to JPG in the web browser

If you don’t have Adobe Acrobat installed on your PC, there’s no need to rush to download it. Adobe invites users to convert PDFs to JPGs directly on its website. All you need to do is head to Adobe’s PDF to JPG converter and upload your PDF when prompted.

How to convert PDF to JPG on Mac

If you have an Apple device such as a MacBook or iMac, there’s no need to download Adobe Acrobat or any other PDF editing programmes. This is because Mac already has built-in software called Preview that allows you to open PDFs and export them as JPGs.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

