If you’ve got a large or complex PDF file you want to share in a more simplified, user-friendly format, you may want to consider converting that PDF into a JPG.

PDFs are fantastic for creating and sharing forms, documents, manuals and anything else that requires a combination of words, images and graphs. This file format is also handy when it comes to leaving spaces for your recipient to enter information or sign themselves before returning.

However, not every document needs to remain a PDF and some recipients will find your file easier to access as a JPG. On top of this, JPGs are generally smaller than PDFs once the files are compressed.

Keep reading to learn how to convert a PDF into a JPG using Adobe Acrobat or scroll to the bottom of this guide for steps on how to do it in your browser and on Mac.

What you’ll need

A PC or laptop

Adobe Acrobat

The Short Version

Open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat Click Convert Check Image Format Hit Convert Click Save As Click Save

How to convert PDF to JPG Step

1 Open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat You can install a free version of Acrobat from Adobe’s website or get the full version with a Creative Cloud subscription. Step

2 Click Convert Or click Export A PDF in the sidebar. Step

3 Check Image Format You’ll want to ensure that JPEG is selected. Step

4 Hit Convert You can also adjust the image quality at this stage. Step

5 Click Save As You’ll see this option in the upper right corner. Step

6 Click Save That’s it! You can find your PDF in the location you saved it on your PC. You may need to right-click on your file and click Extract All if it saves as a ZIP file.