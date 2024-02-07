How to clear the cache on your Android phone

If you’ve noticed your Android phone slowing down over time, it might be time to clear the phone’s cache. The question is, how do you do it?

While there’s no one-tap fix to clear the cache of your smartphone, what you can do is clear the cache of the individual apps that you use regularly. Over time, the cache within apps can grow to balloon in size, sometimes dwarfing the actual size of the apps themselves.

The idea behind the app cache is to essentially store short-term data – elements that the app relies on to work – to ensure the app runs smoothly, but it can build up over time.

If you’re finding your Android phone is feeling sluggish, clearing your cache of your apps could be one way to help speed it right back up again. Here’s how to clear the app cache on your Android phone.

Note: We used the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra running OneUI 6.2 based on Android 14 for the purposes of this tutorial. The following steps may vary slightly depending on your model of smartphone and version of Android.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Apps. Tap the app whose cache you’d like to clear. Tap Storage. Tap Clear Cache.