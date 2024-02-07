Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to clear the cache on your Android phone

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

If you’ve noticed your Android phone slowing down over time, it might be time to clear the phone’s cache. The question is, how do you do it?

While there’s no one-tap fix to clear the cache of your smartphone, what you can do is clear the cache of the individual apps that you use regularly. Over time, the cache within apps can grow to balloon in size, sometimes dwarfing the actual size of the apps themselves. 

The idea behind the app cache is to essentially store short-term data – elements that the app relies on to work – to ensure the app runs smoothly, but it can build up over time.

If you’re finding your Android phone is feeling sluggish, clearing your cache of your apps could be one way to help speed it right back up again. Here’s how to clear the app cache on your Android phone. 

Note: We used the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra running OneUI 6.2 based on Android 14 for the purposes of this tutorial. The following steps may vary slightly depending on your model of smartphone and version of Android.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android smartphone

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Apps.
  3. Tap the app whose cache you’d like to clear.
  4. Tap Storage.
  5. Tap Clear Cache.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step in clearing the cache of an app on your phone is to open the Settings app. That’s the app with the mechanical cogwheel icon if you’re unfamiliar. App menu on Android

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Apps

    From here, scroll down the list to the Apps menu – it’s usually quite near the bottom of the Settings app’s main menu depending on your software. You can also tap the Search icon in the Settings app to search for the Apps menu directly. Settings app on Android

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the app whose cache you’d like to clear

    From here, scroll through your list of installed apps and tap on the app whose cache you’d like to clear. This could be to fix an issue in the app or to simply free up some space on an app you’re not using that often. Main Apps menu on Android

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Storage

    Within the app’s settings menu, scroll down and tap Storage.App Settings on Android

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Clear Cache

    From here, you’ll see how much storage, cache and data the app in question is using. To clear the app’s cache, tap the Clear Cashe button on the bottom right. It’s a near-instant process and while you won’t get a confirmation pop-up, if your cache data is down to 0 bytes, the job is done.

    You can rinse and repeat this process with as many apps as you’d like. Simply go back to the main Apps menu and go wild! It’s worth noting that this won’t sign you out of apps either; only deleting data, not cache, will log you out of the app. App storage menu on Android

FAQ

Can I clear the cache of all installed apps at once?

Unfortunately not – you can only clear the cache on an app-by-app basis, which could take some time depending on how many apps you’ve currently got installed. 

You might like…

How to mark an iPhone as lost

How to mark an iPhone as lost

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
How To Circle to Search on Android

How To Circle to Search on Android

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
How to video call on WhatsApp

How to video call on WhatsApp

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
How to set up an iPhone

How to set up an iPhone

Jessica Gorringe 6 days ago
How to use AI Photo Edits on the Samsung Galaxy S24

How to use AI Photo Edits on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Ryan Jones 6 days ago
How to add a VPN to Android

How to add a VPN to Android

Max Parker 1 week ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words