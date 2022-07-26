How to change the graphics settings on PS5
If you’re a Sony gamer who want to tweak the visual fidelty of their games then here is the best way to change the graphical settings on your PS5.
Anyone lucky enough to have a PS5 has probably noticed how sleek and fluid games can look on the console, with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart being a great example of the capabilities of the next-generation gaming.
But did you know you can fine-tune the graphical settings of the PS5 even further? Thankfully, Sony has given us two options in terms of graphical settings: Performance Mode and Resolution Mode.
If you want to find out how you can toggle between the two modes, and what they actually do, make sure to keep reading.
The Short Version
- Turn on and log into your PS5
- Go to Settings
- Go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings
- Go to Game Presets
- Click on Performance Mode or Resolution Mode
- Choose your preferred mode
Step
1
Turn on and log into your PS5
Turn on and log into your PS5 to begin the process.
Step
2
Go to Settings
Go into the Settings. This can be found on the top of the screen and it looks like a small cog.
Step
3
Go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings
Once you’re in the Settings menu, go into the Saved Data and Game/App Settings, which is toward the bottom of the page.
Step
4
Go to Game Presets
From Saved Data and Game/App Settings, go to Game Presets. It is the third option down.
Step
5
Click on Performance Mode or Resolution Mode
Choose Performance Mode and Resolution Mode from inside Game Presets, it is the second option down.
Step
6
Choose your preferred mode
Choose the mode which you prefer. Resolution Mode favours next-gen features such as ray tracing while Performance Mode is more interested in high refresh rates, where they are possible. Depending on the game you’re playing, you may want to switch up the mode you’re in.
FAQs
Performance mode favours higher frame rates, taking your game to 120Hz rather than 60Hz, provided that is possible. The Resolution Mode however favours next-gen graphics features such as ray tracing and a higher resolution overall.
Yes, you can toggle between Performance and Resolution Mode whenever you want.