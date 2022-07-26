How to change the graphics settings on PS5

If you’re a Sony gamer who want to tweak the visual fidelty of their games then here is the best way to change the graphical settings on your PS5.

Anyone lucky enough to have a PS5 has probably noticed how sleek and fluid games can look on the console, with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart being a great example of the capabilities of the next-generation gaming.

But did you know you can fine-tune the graphical settings of the PS5 even further? Thankfully, Sony has given us two options in terms of graphical settings: Performance Mode and Resolution Mode.

If you want to find out how you can toggle between the two modes, and what they actually do, make sure to keep reading.

What we used

We used a PS5 connected to a Samsung Smart TV

The Short Version

Turn on and log into your PS5

Go to Settings

Go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings

Go to Game Presets

Click on Performance Mode or Resolution Mode

Choose your preferred mode

Step

1 Turn on and log into your PS5 Turn on and log into your PS5 to begin the process. Step

2 Go to Settings Go into the Settings. This can be found on the top of the screen and it looks like a small cog. Step

3 Go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings Once you’re in the Settings menu, go into the Saved Data and Game/App Settings, which is toward the bottom of the page. Step

4 Go to Game Presets From Saved Data and Game/App Settings, go to Game Presets. It is the third option down. Step

5 Click on Performance Mode or Resolution Mode Choose Performance Mode and Resolution Mode from inside Game Presets, it is the second option down. Step

6 Choose your preferred mode Choose the mode which you prefer. Resolution Mode favours next-gen features such as ray tracing while Performance Mode is more interested in high refresh rates, where they are possible. Depending on the game you’re playing, you may want to switch up the mode you’re in.