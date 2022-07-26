 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change the graphics settings on PS5

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re a Sony gamer who want to tweak the visual fidelty of their games then here is the best way to change the graphical settings on your PS5.

Anyone lucky enough to have a PS5 has probably noticed how sleek and fluid games can look on the console, with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart being a great example of the capabilities of the next-generation gaming.

But did you know you can fine-tune the graphical settings of the PS5 even further? Thankfully, Sony has given us two options in terms of graphical settings: Performance Mode and Resolution Mode.

If you want to find out how you can toggle between the two modes, and what they actually do, make sure to keep reading.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Turn on and log into your PS5
  • Go to Settings
  • Go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings
  • Go to Game Presets
  • Click on Performance Mode or Resolution Mode
  • Choose your preferred mode

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on and log into your PS5

    Turn on and log into your PS5 to begin the process.The PS5 homescreen

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Settings

    Go into the Settings. This can be found on the top of the screen and it looks like a small cog. Settings tab in PS5

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings

    Once you’re in the Settings menu, go into the Saved Data and Game/App Settings, which is toward the bottom of the page. The Settings on PS5

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Game Presets

    From Saved Data and Game/App Settings, go to Game Presets. It is the third option down. Game Preset settings in PS5

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Performance Mode or Resolution Mode

    Choose Performance Mode and Resolution Mode from inside Game Presets, it is the second option down. Clicking on the Modes in Settings ps5

  6. Step
    6

    Choose your preferred mode

    Choose the mode which you prefer. Resolution Mode favours next-gen features such as ray tracing while Performance Mode is more interested in high refresh rates, where they are possible. Depending on the game you’re playing, you may want to switch up the mode you’re in. Resolution Mode in PS5

FAQs

What is the difference between Performance Mode and Resolution Mode?

Performance mode favours higher frame rates, taking your game to 120Hz rather than 60Hz, provided that is possible. The Resolution Mode however favours next-gen graphics features such as ray tracing and a higher resolution overall.

Can I switch between modes?

Yes, you can toggle between Performance and Resolution Mode whenever you want.

You might like…

How to change your PS5 name

How to change your PS5 name

Jordan Oloman 4 months ago
How to turn a PS5 controller off

How to turn a PS5 controller off

Jordan Oloman 4 months ago
How to pair a PS5 controller

How to pair a PS5 controller

Jordan Oloman 4 months ago
How to update a PS5 controller

How to update a PS5 controller

Jordan Oloman 4 months ago
How to use a PS5 controller on PC with a wired connection

How to use a PS5 controller on PC with a wired connection

Jordan Oloman 4 months ago
How to use PS5 Share Play

How to use PS5 Share Play

Jordan Oloman 4 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.