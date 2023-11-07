How to cancel an order on Currys

It feels like with each passing year, Black Friday begins just a little bit earlier and that includes over on Currys. The UK tech retailer has already started slashing prices on everything from smartphones and laptops to TVs and home appliances.

While it’s smart to snap up a deal when you see it, one deal expiring doesn’t necessarily mean another retailer won’t offer the same product at an even better price a week later. So, what do you do if you spot your new coffee machine £50 cheaper on another site right after snatching it up on Currys?

Keep reading to learn how to cancel an order with Currys quickly and easily.

What you’ll need:

A Currys order to return

A device with internet access

The Short Version

Go to Currys’ returns support page Click Cancellation Request Select where you bought the item Complete the form and click Confirm

