How to cancel an order on Currys
It feels like with each passing year, Black Friday begins just a little bit earlier and that includes over on Currys. The UK tech retailer has already started slashing prices on everything from smartphones and laptops to TVs and home appliances.
While it’s smart to snap up a deal when you see it, one deal expiring doesn’t necessarily mean another retailer won’t offer the same product at an even better price a week later. So, what do you do if you spot your new coffee machine £50 cheaper on another site right after snatching it up on Currys?
Keep reading to learn how to cancel an order with Currys quickly and easily.
What you’ll need:
- A Currys order to return
- A device with internet access
The Short Version
- Go to Currys’ returns support page
- Click Cancellation Request
- Select where you bought the item
- Complete the form and click Confirm
Step
1
Go to Currys’ returns support page
This is where you’ll find everything you need to know about returns, refunds, exchanges and cancellations.
Step
2
Click Cancellation Request
This will take you to the Cancellation Request form. If you’d prefer to speak to someone, head to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for another route you can take.
Step
3
Select where you bought the item
Click the downward pointing arrow and select Online or In-store.
Step
4
Fill out the form with your information
Click Confirm once you’re done to submit the form and begin the cancellation process.
Troubleshooting
If you’d prefer to speak to a person, you can also cancel your order via Currys’ Webchat service. This will put you in contact with a 24/7 virtual assistant who will answer your questions before passing you on to a member of the support team if necessary. Just be aware that if you do need to talk to a real person, the chat is only available between 7am and midnight.
If you’re looking to cancel a mobile phone contract that was ordered online, you’ll need to call Currys’ during its opening hours on 0344 561 0000.