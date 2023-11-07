Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to cancel an order on Currys

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It feels like with each passing year, Black Friday begins just a little bit earlier and that includes over on Currys. The UK tech retailer has already started slashing prices on everything from smartphones and laptops to TVs and home appliances.

While it’s smart to snap up a deal when you see it, one deal expiring doesn’t necessarily mean another retailer won’t offer the same product at an even better price a week later. So, what do you do if you spot your new coffee machine £50 cheaper on another site right after snatching it up on Currys?

Keep reading to learn how to cancel an order with Currys quickly and easily.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Currys order to return
  • A device with internet access

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Currys’ returns support page
  2. Click Cancellation Request
  3. Select where you bought the item
  4. Complete the form and click Confirm
  1. Step
    1

    Go to Currys’ returns support page

    This is where you’ll find everything you need to know about returns, refunds, exchanges and cancellations. How to cancel an order on Currys

  2. Step
    2

    Click Cancellation Request

    This will take you to the Cancellation Request form. If you’d prefer to speak to someone, head to the Troubleshooting section of this guide for another route you can take. How to cancel an order on Currys

  3. Step
    3

    Select where you bought the item

    Click the downward pointing arrow and select Online or In-store. How to cancel an order on Currys

  4. Step
    4

    Fill out the form with your information

    Click Confirm once you’re done to submit the form and begin the cancellation process. How to cancel an order on Currys

Troubleshooting

How to cancel an order via Webchat

If you’d prefer to speak to a person, you can also cancel your order via Currys’ Webchat service. This will put you in contact with a 24/7 virtual assistant who will answer your questions before passing you on to a member of the support team if necessary. Just be aware that if you do need to talk to a real person, the chat is only available between 7am and midnight.

How to cancel a mobile phone contract on Currys

If you’re looking to cancel a mobile phone contract that was ordered online, you’ll need to call Currys’ during its opening hours on 0344 561 0000.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

