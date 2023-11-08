How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

Adobe recently introduced generative AI capabilities to several of its leading apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

One of the biggest discussions around generative AI comes down to transparency. People want to be informed when a piece of art is generated using an AI engine and artists want credit for the work they create without these tools.

This is where Adobe’s new Content Credentials feature comes in. Content Credentials allows creators to attach information to their content, including the name of the artist, the program used to create the piece, any edits or processes used and assets included in the final image. It also marks images that have been generated using AI tools.

Keep reading to learn how to access the beta version of Content Credentials and add this information to exported images.

What you’ll need:

The latest version of Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open Photoshop Click Window Select Content Credentials (Beta) Click Enable Content Credentials Choose which information you want to be included