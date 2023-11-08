Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Adobe recently introduced generative AI capabilities to several of its leading apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

One of the biggest discussions around generative AI comes down to transparency. People want to be informed when a piece of art is generated using an AI engine and artists want credit for the work they create without these tools.

This is where Adobe’s new Content Credentials feature comes in. Content Credentials allows creators to attach information to their content, including the name of the artist, the program used to create the piece, any edits or processes used and assets included in the final image. It also marks images that have been generated using AI tools.

Keep reading to learn how to access the beta version of Content Credentials and add this information to exported images.

What you’ll need: 

  • The latest version of Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Photoshop
  2. Click Window
  3. Select Content Credentials (Beta)
  4. Click Enable Content Credentials
  5. Choose which information you want to be included

How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open Photoshop

    You can open any document or stay on the menu page to do this. How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Click Window

    This is in the bar at the top of the screen. How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Select Content Credentials (Beta)

    If you can’t see this option, you might need to update your version of Photoshop. How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Click Enable Content Credentials

    Or choose Learn More to read more about Content Credentials. How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Choose which information you want to be included

    The Generative AI Transparency box will be ticked automatically but you can choose to add more information, including your name and edits. How to add Content Credentials to an image in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

Which programs support Content Credentials?

Currently, Content Credentials is supported in Photoshop, Lightroom and XD, with more apps coming soon.

Why can’t I see Content Credentials?

If you can’t find Content Credentials (Beta) in the Windows menu it might mean that your version of Photoshop is out of date. Update the app and try again.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

