Will the PlayStation VR 2 work with PS4? All your questions answered

The PlayStation VR 2 is the successor to the original PSVR headset that launched in 2016. The latest headset boasts more impressive features when compared to its predecessor, with higher resolution per eye and an OLED panel instead of an LCD panel. 

But with the release of the new VR headset, we have to ask if it’s compatible with the Sony consoles that have come before. 

Will the PSVR 2 work with PS4?

The short answer here is no, the PSVR 2 will not be supported by the PS4 and is instead exclusive to the PS5 – that also means it won’t be compatible with PC.

While third-party software may potentially allow gamers to connect their headset to a PC, the support will not be official, and we would advise against using the headset with anything other than a PS5 console. 

The PSVR 2 is likely limited to the PS5 since it requires a lot more graphical power than what the PS4 can offer. If you want to play VR games via your PS4 console, then the original PlayStation VR headset is your only option.

PlayStation’s latest VR headset can not run independently, like the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4, making it less accessible than some of its rivals. You will need to plug the USB-C cable into the PS5 in order for the headset to function.

PSVR 2

As we already mentioned, the PSVR 2 will feature impressive specs, including a 110-degree field of view and a 120Hz refresh rate to keep games looking smooth and immersive. The high refresh rate combined with the OLED panel and high resolution – at 2000 x 2040 per eye – should help improve the image quality compared to the original headset.

If you want to know more about the PSVR 2, make sure you check out our thoughts and keep an eye on our Best VR Headset for alternative options.

